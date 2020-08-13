"BloodyToothGuy": Dr. Jason Auerbach Featured as 201 Magazine's Influencer of The Month

RIVER EDGE, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jason Auerbach, the founder of BloodyToothGuy , has been named 201 Magazine's Influencer of the month. Over the past few years, the BloodyToothGuy brand has grown to over 130,000 followers worldwide representing over 30 countries. Dr. Auerbach, an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, is also the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils.

"It's been an incredible journey building BloodyToothGuy over the past 5 years. What I've been able to do within the profession has been deeply satisfying, and the relationships I have formed across the country and around the world helped immensely to position me and my practice, Riverside Oral Surgery, as leaders in the dental community as we all navigate COVID-19 and its effects on dentistry and local, small business in general," Dr. Auerbach said. "It's been unbelievable to see the influence and impact this page has made on countless dental students, dental professionals, and fans across the globe."

Over the last few months, BloodyToothGuy has grown from an Instagram page posting mainly bloody teeth and wisdom teeth and dental implants to a brand including merchandise, a YouTube channel featuring tutorials and full cases along with new brand partnerships. The brand has grown to develop partnerships with companies including Procter & Gamble's Crest Oral B Pro & Straumann Dental Implants among others.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue growing BloodyToothGuy both domestically and worldwide moving forward," Dr. Auerbach said. "I look forward to developing new partnerships with a wide variety of brands to support Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery education in the years to come."

