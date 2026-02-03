Bloom Academy Opened Its Doors in Naples on February 2, Bringing a Strong Foundation for Local Families

Enrollment Now Open

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Academy is proud to announce the opening of its newest school in #Naples on February 2, welcoming children ages 1 year through VPK at 600 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL 34103 . Designed with families in mind, Bloom Academy Naples offers a warm, nurturing environment where young children can build the social, emotional, and academic foundations that shape lifelong success. Additionally, Bloom Academy will offer school-age camp and aftercare programs for elementary school age kids in Naples.

As Naples continues to grow, families are seeking early learning programs that prioritize quality, relationships, and readiness, not just childcare. Bloom Academy was built on the belief that the early years matter most, and that children thrive when they feel safe, supported, and inspired every day.

Bloom Academy enters the Naples community with a track record of excellence across Southwest Florida. One of its existing campuses, Bloom Academy Cypress Commons, recently earned an exceptional VPK CLASS® composite score of 6.26 out of 7 for the 2025–2026 school year, placing it among the highest-performing programs in the state and well above Florida's most recently reported statewide average.

"Our goal has always been to create schools where families feel confident, children feel valued, and learning feels joyful," said Casey Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Bloom Academy . "Opening in Naples allows us to bring that commitment to a community that deeply values education, family, and strong beginnings."

Bloom Academy serves children across multiple age groups, with thoughtfully designed classrooms that support development at every stage. The school's approach emphasizes strong teacher-child relationships, structured yet engaging learning environments, and individualized attention, ensuring children are prepared not only for kindergarten, but for life beyond the classroom.

Bloom Academy's reputation for quality is supported by consistently strong performance across its existing Southwest Florida campuses, including top-tier evaluations in Florida's Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) program. While outcomes matter, Bloom Academy believes that how children learn, through connection, curiosity, and care, is what truly sets them up for success.

Families enrolling at Bloom Academy Naples can expect:

Experienced, caring teachers who focus on each child's growth

Safe, well-organized classrooms that support confidence and independence

A strong partnership with parents built on communication and trust

A school culture centered on kindness, structure, and belonging

Bloom Academy Naples looks forward to becoming a trusted partner for families as they lay the foundation for their children's future, one meaningful moment at a time.

For enrollment information or to schedule a tour, please contact:

[email protected] / (239) 448- 4807

600 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL 34103

About Bloom Academy

Bloom Academy is a leading early childhood education provider in Southwest Florida opened their doors in 2012. With a strong focus on research-based instruction, emotional development, and community partnership, Bloom Academy prepares children and families for lifelong success. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Bloom Academy