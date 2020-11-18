BLOOM BRANDS is Launching Strain-Focused Cannabis Vapes Just in Time for Arizona's Recreational Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capna Intellectual, the CPG company behind one of the largest multi-state cannabis brands, BLOOM BRANDS, announced today their partnership with Tierra Grow to bring BLOOM's acclaimed vape line to Arizona in January 2021. Arizona will be the 6th state where the company is launching its products through brand licensing deals.

"Arizona is an experienced medical market with seasoned cannabis consumers. They expect vape products to deliver strain-specific effects and flavors akin to the flower. BLOOM delivers these complex strain profiles in an authentic and accessible way. Our vape strains are some of the best-reviewed and most successful in the market today. We're confident we can become Arizona's new favorite vape brand, and we're looking forward to joining the cannabis community there," said Casey Ly, Chief Revenue Officer of Capna Intellectual.

Tierra Grow, a rising cannabis producer and manufacturer with over five years of experience is known for their superior flower and compliant operating practices. Both Capna Intellectual and Tierra Grow have excelled in the medical market and share core product values, establishing a strong partnership predicted to thrive in Arizona's new recreational market.

"We have been exploring opportunities to expand our territories and had our eyes on Arizona for quite some time. Now, Arizona's healthy medical market is preparing to transform into recreational in 2021, and Tierra Grow is in an excellent position for the transition. Just as Capna, the company has been developing their craft for years, and we trust that this partnership will support AZ consumers looking for a consistent, authentic cannabis experience." said Vitaly Mekk, CEO at Capna Intellectual.

BLOOM's unique position within the industry allows the brand to consistently deliver the best-tasting cannabis products unrivaled in effects and overall experience. Capna Intellectual will bring four classic BLOOM Vape strains and three BLOOM Live strains in half and full grams to AZ dispensaries starting January 2021.

To learn more about BLOOM BRANDS, visit https://thebloombrands.com/ .

About Capna Intellectual

Based in Los Angeles, Capna Intellectual specializes in developing consumer packaged goods for the cannabis market. Capna Intellectual is best known for creating the Bloom Brand, sold in California, Nevada, Washington, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Since 2015, Capna Intellectual's team has driven product innovation while implementing the strictest operating procedures to ensure compliance, consistency and quality.

About Tierra Grow

Based out of Phoenix, Tierra Grow uses innovative techniques to ensure we grow the highest quality flower for Arizona Medical Marijuana patients. Our mission has always been to cultivate the best possible Cannabis on a large-scale. Tierra Grow not only serves the Arizona community through it's premium flower but also serves as a foundation to our sister companies, Core Concentrates and Mockingbird Botanicals, by supplying premium seed to sale Cannabis for their products as well.

