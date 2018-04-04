Bloom Consulting Announces New Director of Business Development, Stan Julien

REDMOND, Wash., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Consulting Group, a growth-oriented business management consulting firm that delivers strategic services to marketing, sales, channel and security executives, is pleased to announce that Stan Julien joined the company recently as the director of business development.

Stan brings 20 years of deep sales and marketing experience from his career at Microsoft Corporation where he held various roles in marketing, sales operations, partner sales operations and IT. At Microsoft, Stan was also a long-standing client of Bloom's consulting and project management services.

Stan's work spanned a range of transformation projects, including sales and marketing process design, incentive compensation, CRM system improvement, relationship marketing programs' management, partner sales operations, master data management (MDM) and innovative sales data quality optimization.

"I am thrilled Stan has decided to join the growing Bloom team. It's truly the greatest honor to know a former client thinks enough of the quality work we do to believe it's worth joining the team. Stan's energy and experience will help drive Bloom's business growth to the next level," said Heather Zindel, chief executive officer.

Prior to joining Bloom, Stan co-founded Triaster USA, providing business process management (BPM) software and solutions across the United States.

About Bloom Consulting and Project Management Group Inc.

Bloom is a growth-oriented business management consulting firm that delivers strategic services to marketing, sales, channel and security executives to maximize business profitability. Bloom's high-performance team specializes in strategic business management consulting, process improvement, Project Management Office (PMO) services and Agile transformation services.

Bloom won the Security Innovation Award from Security Technology Executive Magazine alongside partner Microsoft for its Azure-driven, enterprise Windows application. The app was awarded the Gold Medal by judges for best Collaborative Security Project.

