Bloom Credit Names David Breland as General Counsel, Head of Risk and Compliance

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Credit ( www.bloomcredit.io ), an API platform company that helps businesses integrate with the credit bureaus, today announced David Breland, former General Counsel of Simple Finance Technology Corp., has joined Bloom Credit as General Counsel, Head of Risk and Compliance.

David Breland

Prior to Simple Finance Technology Corp., David held multiple positions in the legal department of BBVA USA, where he supported fintech ventures, engineering, and the commercial banking groups. Previous to joining BBVA USA, David practiced law at Burr & Forman LLP. David obtained degrees from LaGrange College and Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

"David provides Bloom Credit with significant experience leading complex legal and regulatory compliance efforts for prominent players in the financial services industry," said Christian Widhalm, Bloom Credit CEO. "David will help accelerate our growth and commitment to responsibly simplifying access to credit data."

David's prior experience includes the launch of lending and other products utilizing credit report data. He has also worked responsibly and compliantly with state and federal regulators, like the Federal Reserve Bank and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on a variety of matters, including fintech and neobank growth and development, which will now all go to better enable Bloom Credit and its clients to work with the bureaus and regulators.

"I am excited to combine my legal, compliance, and risk experience, as well as my love for solving complex problems, with Bloom Credit's mission to improve the credit reporting industry and help consumers gain access to affordable credit," said David Breland. "The credit reporting system in the U.S. is complicated and —appropriately—highly-regulated. The Bloom Credit team is serious about simplifying the credit data environment for things like extension of credit, furnishment, and disputes, and I look forward to helping them do so."

Bloom Credit provides an easy-to-use API that integrates with all three credit bureaus, helping grow a new class of credit products and services in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken. The company's latest offering, Furnish by Bloom Credit, launched earlier this month to help clients furnish, or report back, consumer activity to all three credit bureaus at once and deeply curtail credit reporting errors to reduce the negative impact these errors cause consumers. Current clients for Furnish by Bloom Credit to automate furnishment to their consumer clients include Augie, Ava, Deserve, Purpose Financial, and Yotta.

Bloom Credit has raised $17M in total funding, including $13M in October 2020 led by Allegis NL, along with Resolute Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Commerce Ventures, including a previously unannounced $3M from angel investors that included Better Tomorrow Ventures' Sheel Mohnot and Jake Gibson, Acorns Founder Jeff Cruttenden, Marqeta Founder Jason Gardner, Vice-Chair of Personal Capital Mark Goines, and Former President of Prosper Ron Suber.

About Bloom Credit

Bloom Credit is an API platform company that provides all bureau and score-related products through a single, easy-to-use API integrated with all three credit bureaus, helping grow a new class of credit products and services in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken, enabling important applications which can improve consumers' creditworthiness. Bloom Credit is based in NYC. For more information, please go to www.bloomcred.it .

