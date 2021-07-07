Bloom Credit Names Former LendKey CRO Christian Widhalm as New CEO

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Credit ( www.bloomcredit.io ), an API platform company that helps businesses integrate with the credit bureaus, today announced former LendKey Chief Revenue Officer Christian Widhalm will be taking over the role of CEO from co-founder Matt Harris, who will be elevated to Executive Chairman after leading the company from its inception and across the previous five years.

Widhalm served in various capacities during his 11-year tenure at LendKey, which provides banks and credit unions with lending-as-a-service and liquidity management platforms. His roles at LendKey ranged from operations, sales, and product development, to marketing, where Widhalm had previously closely collaborated with Matt Harris before the founding of Bloom Credit. This appointment is a homecoming for Widhalm, who assisted Matt Harris in figuring out the company's first models and also named the company Bloom Credit.

"Having seen Christian operate during our time together at LendKey and in the earliest days of Bloom Credit, I knew he would be perfect to lead us into the next chapter of our growth," said Matt Harris, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bloom Credit. "I made the decision after our successful Series A round last year that I wanted to be more hands-on with our product, our clients, and in the industry-at-large while ensuring the company could benefit from steady leadership. I couldn't be more excited than to keep working with Christian on the journey we started together back in 2016."

Bloom Credit provides an easy-to-use API that integrates with all three credit bureaus, helping grow a new class of credit products and services in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken.

"Matt is a master at developing products and being a teacher of the credit industry, and I'm happy to officially rejoin him and the team to extend Bloom Credit's ambitious vision of making access to credit more accurate and equitable," said Christian Widhalm, CEO of Bloom Credit, who has written more here on why he has joined the company.

"We are in a tremendous position to further transform the industry, and I'm truly excited about these role changes and Bloom Credit's growth ahead," said Mark Goines, Bloom Credit Chairman and Vice-Chair of Personal Capital.

Bloom Credit has raised $17M in total funding, including $13M in October 2020 led by Allegis NL, along with Resolute Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Commerce Ventures, including a previously unannounced $3M from angel investors that included Better Tomorrow Ventures' Sheel Mohnot and Jake Gibson, Acorns Founder Jeff Cruttenden, Marqeta Founder Jason Gardner, Vice-Chair of Personal Capital Mark Goines, and Former President of Prosper Ron Suber.

