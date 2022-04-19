Bloom Credit Names Mike Esler as CTO

Former Amount CIO Joins to Help Fintechs and Financial Institutions Grow Credit Products Faster Than Ever Before

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Credit ( www.bloomcredit.io ), an API platform company that simplifies the way businesses integrate with the credit bureaus, today announced Mike Esler has joined Bloom Credit in the newly created role of CTO, reporting directly to Christian Widhalm, Bloom Credit CEO.

Most recently CIO at Amount, Mike headed Enterprise Technology, responsible for platform engineering, information security, infrastructure, and IT. He led the technology workstream of Amount's spin-out from Avant and established a new Partner Engineering function at Amount that focused on partner implementations and customizations. Prior to Amount, Mike led software engineering, enterprise architecture, and technology operations functions for more than 20 years across companies including Organic, HSBC, and Avant. His work experience also includes time serving as CTO at two start-ups in the ad-tech and home security space. Mike has a BS in computer science from the University of Virginia, an MS in computer engineering from the University of Washington, and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"In Mike, we have found a singular person with background, accomplishments, and vision to further build out our enterprise-grade capabilities delivering on the complexities, responsiveness, and security of credit data," said Christian Widhalm, Bloom Credit CEO. "We are excited to quickly scale our credit data platform amid rapid customer growth and demand."

Bloom Credit recently announced Matt Keleshian joined the company as SVP, Head of Operations, and its client base nearly doubled in Q1, with ALTRO (formerly Perch Credit), Eve Financial , and Upwardli among more than a dozen new clients added in Q1. Integration with Bloom Credit provides these companies the tools necessary to easily launch new credit products in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken.

"Having seen how challenging it is for companies to implement many of the incumbent fintech solutions, Bloom Credit's value proposition really resonates with me," said Mike Esler, Bloom Credit CTO. "Bloom Credit has a compelling mission: enabling other companies to build great consumer finance offerings by simplifying how they access and work with credit data. I'm excited to join the team and apply my engineering and operational experience to help scale the platform."

Bloom Credit has raised $17M in total funding, including $13M in October 2020 led by Allegis NL, along with Resolute Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Commerce Ventures, and $3M from angel investors that include Better Tomorrow Ventures' Sheel Mohnot and Jake Gibson, Acorns Founder Jeff Cruttenden, Marqeta Founder Jason Gardner, former Vice-Chair of Personal Capital Mark Goines, and former President of Prosper Ron Suber.

About Bloom Credit

Bloom Credit is an API platform company that provides all bureau and score-related products through a single, easy-to-use API integrated with all three credit bureaus, helping grow a new class of credit products and services in a fraction of the time it has traditionally taken, enabling important applications which can improve consumers' creditworthiness. Bloom Credit is based in NYC. www.bloomcred.it

