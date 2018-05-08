Bloom Energy Appoints Former Senator Kelly Ayotte to Company Board of Directors

Ayotte, 49, represented New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate (2011-2017). She served as New Hampshire's first female Attorney General (2004-2009) and, prior to that, she was Deputy Attorney General and Chief of the Homicide Prosecution Unit in New Hampshire. During her career as a public servant, Ayotte was widely known for her independence and her ability to work collaboratively across party lines on national security and domestic issues, including policies boosting American clean energy and high-tech manufacturing. She currently serves as a senior advisor to Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, advocating for policies that will unleash America's clean energy potential, and promote economic, energy, and climate security.

"In Senator Ayotte, we see a leader who knows how to bring people together to create solutions to the big challenges of our time," said KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy. "Senator Ayotte's track record of working in a bipartisan manner to promote energy solutions that are good for the economy, the environment and national security is remarkable. She will bring a unique perspective to the board room and I am delighted to welcome her to the Bloom Energy family."

"I am delighted to join the Bloom Energy Board of Directors because Bloom's mission supports three important priorities that I have focused on during my public service and private sector work: ensuring energy security, reducing harmful emissions, and the creation of high quality advanced manufacturing jobs," said Ayotte.

Ayotte serves on the boards of Caterpillar, News Corp and BAE Systems. She will join a Bloom Energy Board that includes: General Colin L. Powell USA (ret.), 65th U.S. Secretary of State; John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers; Scott Sandell, Managing General partner of New Enterprise Associates; Honorable Mary K. Bush, President of Bush International, LLC; Peter Teti of Alberta Investment Management Corporation; Eddie Zervigon representing Morgan Stanley; and KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Energy.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy was founded in 2001 with a mission is to make clean, reliable, and affordable energy for everyone in the world. To fulfill this mission, the company has developed a distributed, on-site electric power solution that is redefining the $2.4 trillion electric power market. The solution is a stationary power generation platform built for the digital age. The Bloom Energy Server is capable of delivering highly reliable, uninterrupted, 24x7 constant (or 'base load') power that is also clean and sustainable. Commercial and industrial electricity customers are the company's initial focus and Bloom's customer base includes 25 of the Fortune 100 companies. Some of its largest customers are Equinix, AT&T, The Home Depot, The Wonderful Company, Caltech, Kaiser Permanente, and Delmarva Power. Bloom Energy is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

