Bloom Energy Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers. Credit Suisse, KeyBanc Capital Markets and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, Cowen, HSBC, Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, at (866) 803-9204 , or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

