Bloom Health Centers expands its reach with a new Charlottesville location, bringing top-quality mental health closer to the community

News provided by

Bloom Health Centers

26 Jun, 2023, 14:22 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Health Centers, the Mid-Atlantic's largest in-network, outpatient, multidisciplinary mental health treatment practice, announced the opening of a new location in Charlottesville, Virginia. With a strong commitment to providing high-quality psychiatric healthcare, Bloom Health Centers is poised to revolutionize mental health services in the region.

The new Bloom Health Centers facility in Charlottesville marks the organization's 12th location, expanding their reach and impact in delivering comprehensive psychiatric healthcare services. With a proven track record of excellence under the leadership of Dr. Neel Nene, CEO and Chief Medical Officer, Bloom Health Centers has established itself as a trusted provider of mental health services. This expansion further solidifies their commitment to serving Mid-Atlantic communities with top-notch care.

The Charlottesville location will be under the clinical direction of Dr. Sherief El-Mallah, a highly esteemed board-certified psychiatrist, bringing a wealth of expertise and experience to the Charlottesville community. Dr. El-Mallah is a distinguished UVA School of Medicine graduate and a long-time resident of Charlottesville. His deep understanding of the local healthcare landscape, combined with his passion for mental health advocacy, has been instrumental in establishing this new psychiatric healthcare facility in his own community.

"It is both a privilege and a personal commitment to bring Bloom Health Centers to the vibrant community of Charlottesville," said Dr. El-Mallah. "We aim to offer compassionate, evidence-based treatment and empower individuals to achieve lasting mental wellness. I am excited to make a positive impact on the mental health landscape of Charlottesville."

The new Bloom Health Centers facility in Charlottesville will offer a wide range of psychiatric services, catering to the diverse needs of individuals seeking mental health support. By delivering personalized and evidence-based care, Bloom ensures that individuals of all ages receive the care they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

In addition to providing expert psychiatric care, Bloom Health Centers prioritizes accessibility and convenience for their patients. The new Charlottesville facility is conveniently located at 630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, accepts almost every insurance plan, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers flexible appointment scheduling options such as telehealth to accommodate busy lifestyles.

The Bloom Health Centers team is dedicated to creating a safe and supportive environment for patients to embark on their mental health journey. By combining clinical expertise, cutting-edge treatments, and a patient-centered approach, Bloom Health Centers aims to empower individuals to achieve optimal mental wellness and enhance their overall quality of life.

To learn more about Bloom Health Center's new location in Charlottesville, VA, and the wide range of psychiatric services offered, please visit www.bloomhealthcenters.com or call (667) 668-2566.

About Bloom Health Centers:

Bloom Health Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, specializing in psychiatric care and innovative treatment options. With a commitment to delivering compassionate and evidence-based care, Bloom Health Centers strives to improve the mental health and well-being of individuals across communities. Their team of experienced professionals provides personalized treatment options and supports patients in their journey to achieve lasting mental wellness.

SOURCE Bloom Health Centers

Also from this source

Bloom Health Centers expands its top-tier mental healthcare services to Winchester with the opening of its newest location

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.