Bloom Health Centers expands its top-tier mental healthcare services to Winchester with the opening of its newest location

WINCHESTER, Va., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Health Centers, the Mid-Atlantic's largest in-network, outpatient, multidisciplinary mental health treatment practice, today announced the opening of a new location in Winchester, Virginia under the leadership of Psychiatrist, Dr. Suzanne Eschenbach, and Psychiatric Physician Assistant, Tamara McDaniel, PA-C. The office is located at 158 Front Royal Pike, #206, Winchester, VA 22602, and is one of twelve locations serving patients in the Mid-Atlantic region. Bloom currently accommodates over 200,000 patient visits annually.

Bloom Health Centers has been rapidly expanding its physical footprint. Its growth has been fueled by the ambitious goal of breaking down barriers to mental health and providing accessible care to the people who need it most. The expansion strategy has included identifying geographic areas with unserved mental health services and finding ways to get those individuals better access to care.

Weeks before Bloom's Winchester location had even opened its doors, the center was almost fully booked with appointments. "We are excited to serve the Winchester community with quality mental health care in our new location," said Dr. Neel Nene, Bloom's CEO and Chief Medical Office, "We knew there was a need for better access to therapeutic services in Winchester, and the immediate demand of this office solidified that for us. We are now working hard to expand our team of mental health providers so we can meet the needs of this diverse community."

Dr. Eschenbach will be the clinical leader of Bloom's Winchester team. She earned her medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School, and she brings almost three decades of experience in specialized psychiatry working in various hospitals and private practices.

"I believe everyone deserves a better quality of life, and it all starts with mental wellness" said Dr. Eschenbach, "I joined Bloom because I believe in our mission of improving access to mental health care. I am looking forward to leading our team of mental health experts to support the wellness needs of Winchester and the surrounding communities."

With this new space in Winchester and expanded service area, Bloom can reach a larger audience with its personalized mental health care services. It's all part of the company's broader mission to improve the patient experience with a collaborative Care Team model and groundbreaking therapies like TMS and Spravato. Bloom also offers telehealth appointments to patients in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware and accepts almost all insurance plans.

To find the Bloom Health Center location nearest to you and request an appointment online, please visit www.bloomhealthcenters.com.

