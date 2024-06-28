Bloom Health Centers Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

TIMONIUM, Md., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Associates of Maryland LLC d/b/a Bloom Health Centers ("Bloom Health"), a mental health service provider, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of certain individuals. This notification provides information about the incident and resources available to assist those individuals.

Please note that if you do not recognize the "Bloom Health" name, certain patients may have been originally seen at companies acquired by Bloom Health, including Psych Associates of Maryland, Comprehensive Behavioral Health, and Kraus Behavioral Health.

On November 1, 2023, Bloom Health became aware of suspicious activity in a user's email mailbox affiliated with Bloom Health. Bloom Health immediately took steps to secure the mailbox and launched an investigation with the assistance of a leading computer forensics firm to determine what happened and whether protected information may have been accessed or acquired during the incident. As a result of the investigation, on December 6, 2023, Bloom Health confirmed that one employee's mailbox may have been accessed without authorization. Bloom Health then engaged an independent team to conduct comprehensive review of all data within the mailbox, which was completed on March 25, 2024. Bloom Health then worked diligently to identify up-to-date contact information for all individuals whose information was contained within the mailbox to effectuate formal notification to such individuals, and address verification efforts were completed on June 10, 2024.

The information varies between individuals, but the affected information may have included name, address, health insurance information, Medicaid / Medicare information, and medical information including details relating diagnoses, prescriptions, treatments, and procedures. Additionally, for a limited number of individuals, Social Security number, payment card number, and/or driver's license number may have been affected. Please note that we currently have no evidence to suggest misuse or attempted misuse of this information.

The privacy and security of patient data is of utmost importance to Bloom Health, who has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment to minimize the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future. Bloom Health has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

