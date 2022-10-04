Bloom IVF Group rolls out Artificial Intelligence across its clinics in India, helping patients get pregnant sooner and for lower cost

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the oldest IVF chains in India, Bloom IVF Group, is using a new Artificial Intelligence technology across their clinics, helping patients get pregnant sooner and more affordably. The AI software called Life Whisperer analyzes images of patient embryos to assess their quality, supporting the embryologist in identifying the embryo most likely to lead to a successful outcome.

Life Whisperer, a product of AI healthcare company Presagen, uses AI to assess two embryo quality metrics. Firstly, it assesses how likely an embryo is to lead to a pregnancy, and secondly, it non-invasively assesses embryo ploidy. Life Whisperer is currently authorized for sale in over 40 countries worldwide, including India. The use of Life Whisperer is backed by extensive scientific evidence, clinical data, and numerous recent publications, including two Nature Scientific Reports papers, two Human Reproduction papers, and a Reproductive BioMedicine Online (RBMO) paper.

Bloom IVF Group's Founder and Medical Director, Dr Hrishikesh Pai said, "After extensively testing Life Whisperer's performance in our own labs, we are excited to be able to offer this new affordable technology for our patients to ensure they can receive the most advanced IVF treatment possible."

"This is in line with our mission of being one of the leaders in fertility treatment in India, an achievement we have held for 30 years." added Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Founder & Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group.

Presagen's CEO Dr Michelle Perugini said, "We look forward to working with Bloom IVF Group network, who have a reputation for using the latest technology and applying scientific rigor to provide world-leading fertility treatment for their patients."

Each patient that uses Life Whisperer may also receive an AI report of their embryos, not only as a keepsake but also to provide additional transparency and confidence around their IVF procedure.

Bloom IVF Group and Presagen have a long-term partnership to continue furthering the advancement of AI in fertility, collaborating to build additional AI technology with the aim of improving IVF outcomes for patients in India and globally.

