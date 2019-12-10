Bloom Science Collaborates with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to Expand Microbiome Research and Discovery into Brain Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Science, a biopharmaceutical company developing microbiome-derived therapeutics in multiple neurological conditions and oncology, today announced the launch of a research agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The collaboration will focus on advancing the understanding of the microbiome in a Phase 1 study investigating the clinical utility of the ketogenic diet as an adjunctive treatment in combination with standard of care in glioblastoma.

Preclinical and early clinical research has focused on elucidating the impact of the ketogenic diet in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, one of the deadliest primary brain tumors. Bloom Science will leverage its discovery platform to investigate the underlying contributions of the microbiota and related metabolites.

"For a disease like glioblastoma, where decades of clinical trials have resulted in only marginal improvement, we need to think differently about how to approach treatment. Although we still have a great deal to learn, it is clear that diet, metabolism, and the gut microbiome have a profound effect on health, disease, and treatment response," said principal investigator Jethro Hu MD, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. "To reach the next level of scientific understanding, we need to bring leading edge research capabilities to the table, and that is precisely what this collaboration provides."

"The gut microbiome is a very promising frontier in both neurological and oncology drug development," said Christopher Reyes, PhD, CEO of Bloom Science. "This research agreement is key to expanding our discovery efforts into oncology, cancer related cognitive decline, and our commitment to working with leaders in the field, such as Dr. Hu to further advance the science."

About Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai is a national leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare encompassing primary care as well as specialized medicine and conducting research that leads to lifesaving discoveries and innovations. Since its beginning in 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved to meet the healthcare needs of one of the most diverse regions in the nation, continually setting new standards in quality and innovation in patient care, research, teaching and community service.

Today, Cedars-Sinai is widely known for its national leadership in transforming healthcare for the benefit of patients. Cedars-Sinai impacts the future of healthcare globally by developing new approaches to treatment and educating tomorrow's physicians and other health professionals. At the same time, Cedars-Sinai demonstrates a longstanding commitment to strengthening the Los Angeles community through wide-ranging programs that improve the health of its most vulnerable residents.

About Bloom Science

Bloom Science is developing transformational medicines that target diseases in neurology and oncology. Our discovery platform starts with positive clinical outcomes that elucidates novel connections between these clinical outcomes, the microbiome, and critical disease pathways to accelerate drug discovery and deliver meaningful solutions to patients in the timely manner.

