Bloom Together LLC Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Wellness Open House Party in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Together LLC, a holistic wellness center nestled in the heart of San Leandro, is excited to announce its first anniversary celebration on September 1st, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This milestone marks a year of remarkable growth, community connection, and empowerment for individuals and families seeking balance and vitality.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur and wellness advocate Alicia Vosberg, Bloom Together LLC has rapidly become a sought-after destination for holistic practices. The company's three interconnected branches – Bloom Yoga, Full Bloom Birthing & Wellness, and Bloom 2 Table Urban Farm – offer a comprehensive approach to health and well-being, catering to a diverse range of needs and interests.

"Our first year has been an incredible journey of growth and connection," says Alicia Vosberg. "We're deeply grateful to the San Leandro community for embracing our vision and supporting our mission to create a space where everyone can flourish."

The anniversary celebration promises an afternoon brimming with joy, community spirit, and invigorating movement. The festivities will kick off at 3:00 PM with a complimentary Community Baila Burn class, led by the talented Marcela Bumpus and set to the electrifying beats of DJ Dexstarity. This high-energy dance fitness class fuses Latin rhythms with mindful movement, promising an exhilarating experience for both body and soul.

From 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the celebration will continue with a vibrant mix of live music, light refreshments, local vendors showcasing their unique products and services, and exclusive one-day-only sales on memberships and class packs. Attendees will also have the chance to connect with fellow community members and the dedicated Bloom Together team.

Bloom Yoga stands as the heart of Bloom Together LLC, a women-owned boutique studio committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all individuals to cultivate strength, flexibility, and self-connection through the practice of yoga.

Full Bloom Birthing & Wellness complements the yoga studio with comprehensive and compassionate care for expectant and new mothers. Led by Alicia Vosberg, a certified doula, and a team of experienced professionals, Full Bloom provides a range of services, including prenatal yoga, childbirth education, doula support, and postpartum care, empowering women to embrace their birth journeys with confidence and joy.

Bloom 2 Table Urban Farm embodies the company's commitment to sustainability and community nourishment. This urban oasis produces fresh, locally-sourced produce, eggs, honey, and handcrafted wellness products, fostering a deeper connection to the earth and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Bloom Together LLC extends a warm invitation to all to join their 1st-anniversary celebration. Whether you're a seasoned yogi, an expectant parent, or simply seeking a welcoming community, Bloom Together offers something for everyone. This is an opportunity to celebrate a year of growth, connection, and the blossoming of new possibilities.

About Bloom Together LLC:

Bloom Together LLC is a holistic wellness company based in San Leandro, California. Founded in 2023 by Alicia Vosberg, the company comprises Bloom Yoga, Full Bloom Birthing & Wellness, and Bloom 2 Table Urban Farm. Bloom Together LLC is dedicated to fostering a thriving community where individuals and families can nurture their mind, body, and spirit.

Contact:

[email protected] 510-210-3743

www.letsbloomyoga.com www.fullbloombirthing.co

Press Contact:

Kourtney Teat

618-531-4070

https://www.letsbloomyoga.com/

