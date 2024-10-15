Bloom Together LLC, a flourishing wellness hub in the heart of San Leandro, is delighted to announce its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place on November 14th, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Bloom Yoga, located at 1225 MacArthur Blvd.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by wellness visionary Alicia Vosberg, Bloom Together LLC has blossomed into a beloved community resource in just one year. The company encompasses three interconnected branches:

Bloom Together LLC Celebrates New Chapter with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted by the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce

A welcoming studio offering diverse yoga classes for all levels, fostering strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. Full Bloom Birthing & Wellness : Providing comprehensive support for expectant and new mothers, including prenatal yoga, childbirth education, and doula services.

Providing comprehensive support for expectant and new mothers, including prenatal yoga, childbirth education, and doula services. Bloom 2 Table Urban Farm: Cultivating sustainable living and offering fresh, locally-sourced produce and handcrafted wellness products.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the San Leandro community and the Chamber of Commerce," says Alicia Vosberg, Founder and Owner of Bloom Together LLC. "This ribbon-cutting ceremony marks an exciting new chapter for us as we continue to grow and expand our offerings."

The event promises a vibrant celebration with music by the renowned DJ Dexstarity, light refreshments, and opportunities to connect with the Bloom Together team and learn more about their services. Attendees can also take advantage of exclusive one-day-only discounts on yoga memberships and class packs.

The San Leandro Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth within the community. This partnership signifies Bloom Together LLC's commitment to collaborating with local organizations and contributing to the vibrancy of San Leandro.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bloom Together LLC as an official member of the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce," says Guadalupe Gonzalez, Member Services Program Manager at the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce. "Their dedication to wellness and community aligns perfectly with our mission to promote a thriving business environment."

Bloom Together LLC invites everyone to join the ribbon-cutting celebration and experience the diverse offerings that make it a unique and valuable asset to the San Leandro community.

About Bloom Together LLC:

Bloom Together LLC is a holistic wellness company dedicated to nurturing individuals and families at every stage of life. Through yoga, childbirth education, and sustainable living practices, they empower their community to cultivate balance, strength, and connection.

