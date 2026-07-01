Bloom Unveils New Retail Experience Across Ohio with Statewide Dispensary Renovations

Modern, open-concept stores will bring faster service, expanded product selection, and an enhanced shopping experience to customers across Bloom's seven Ohio locations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom is investing in the future of cannabis retail in Ohio with a statewide renovation initiative designed to elevate the customer experience across all seven of its dispensary locations.

The transformation is already complete at Bloom's Painesville dispensary, with renovations currently underway at the Akron and Columbus Georgesville locations. Seven Mile will be the next store to receive the updated design as Bloom continues rolling out its new retail concept throughout Ohio.

The newly remodeled stores feature a bright, open concept layout that creates a more welcoming environment while improving the overall shopping experience. Customers can expect shorter wait times, knowledgeable budtenders, a wider selection of products, and an intuitive store design that makes it easier to explore and discover products that fit their needs.

The renovations reflect Bloom's ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, from the moment guests walk through the door to the moment they leave with confidence in their purchase.

"Ohio continues to be an incredibly important market for Bloom, and we're committed to raising the bar for what customers should expect from their local dispensary,"said Nicole Stark, CEO of Bloom. "Our remodeled stores reflect our belief that buying cannabis should be approachable, educational, and enjoyable. Every improvement we've made, from the open floor plan to the enhanced shopping experience has been designed with our customers in mind. This is just one more way we're demonstrating our long term commitment to serving communities across Ohio."

Visitors to the newly renovated Bloom locations will enjoy:

A modern, open concept retail environment

Faster, more efficient service and shorter wait times

Friendly, knowledgeable budtenders providing personalized guidance and education

A broad assortment of flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and accessories from Ohio's leading brands

Improved merchandising and product displays that make shopping simple and intuitive

A consistent, elevated experience across every Bloom location

Bloom currently operates seven dispensaries throughout Ohio and remains committed to investing in its stores, employees, and the communities it serves. As renovations continue, each location will remain open to ensure customers continue receiving the high level of service they've come to expect.

The store transformation represents another milestone in Bloom's mission to make cannabis shopping more accessible, welcoming, and customer-focused while continuing to set the standard for retail excellence across Ohio.

For store locations, hours, and the latest updates, visit www.bloommarijuana.com

About Bloom

Bloom is a leading cannabis retailer committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences through knowledgeable service, premium products, and welcoming retail environments. With seven dispensary locations across Ohio, Bloom continues to invest in innovative retail experiences that make shopping for cannabis approachable, educational, and enjoyable while supporting the communities it proudly serves.

SOURCE Bloom Cannabis