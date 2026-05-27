Ohio Hemp Ban Highlights Importance of Licensed Dispensaries, Says Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis Educates Consumers on Safe, Regulated THC Products in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Ohio hemp-derived THC ban reshapes the state's cannabis landscape, Bloom Cannabis, a licensed dispensary operator approved by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, is helping consumers understand where and how to safely purchase legal THC products in Ohio.

With increased restrictions on hemp derived THC products, industry leaders are emphasizing the importance of buying from licensed cannabis dispensaries in Ohio, where products are tested, labeled, and regulated under state law.

"Consumers are actively searching for clarity right now, what's legal, what's safe, and where to buy," said Nicole Stark, CEO of Bloom Cannabis. "Licensed dispensaries like Bloom provide a trusted, regulated environment where customers can shop with confidence."

Ohio Hemp Ban: What Consumers Need to Know

The recent Ohio hemp ban addresses concerns around unregulated THC products, including inconsistent potency, lack of testing, and misleading labeling often found in the hemp market.

In contrast, all products sold at Bloom Cannabis dispensaries meet strict state requirements, including:

Comprehensive product testing for safety and potency

Clear, compliant labeling and ingredient transparency

Regulated sourcing and manufacturing standards

Oversight by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control

For consumers searching "legal THC in Ohio" or "where to buy cannabis in Ohio," licensed dispensaries remain the only compliant and reliable option.

Licensed Dispensaries vs. Hemp-Derived THC Products

As search interest grows around hemp-derived THC vs cannabis, Bloom Cannabis is working to simplify the differences:

Hemp-derived THC products: Previously available in unregulated retail environments with limited oversight

Dispensary cannabis products: Tested, tracked, and sold through state-licensed dispensaries

This distinction is critical as Ohio enforces stricter regulations to protect consumer safety.

Bloom Cannabis Expands Cannabis Education in Ohio

Bloom Cannabis is increasing its focus on cannabis education in Ohio, offering in-store guidance and developing educational resources to help customers navigate regulatory changes.

"Our role goes beyond retail," Stark added. "We're here to educate consumers on the difference between unregulated hemp products and regulated cannabis, and why that matters."

A Trusted Source for Legal Cannabis in Ohio

With multiple dispensary locations across the state, Bloom Cannabis continues to provide access to legal, regulated cannabis products in Ohio in a safe and compliant setting.

As the market evolves following the Ohio hemp-derived THC ban, Bloom remains committed to transparency, education, and delivering a consistent customer experience.

About Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis is a licensed cannabis dispensary operator in Ohio and Maryland, offering a curated selection of legal cannabis products in a safe, compliant retail environment. Bloom is committed to product quality, regulatory compliance, and ongoing cannabis education for consumers.

SOURCE Bloom Cannabis