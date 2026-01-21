Bloom Cannabis Applauds Ohio's Release of Host Community Cannabis Tax Funds, Highlighting Local Impact in Seven Mile and Across the Region

SEVEN MILE, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Cannabis today applauds the State of Ohio for beginning distribution of host community cannabis fund payments, providing long-awaited tax revenue to municipalities that host adult use cannabis dispensaries.

As reported by the Dayton Daily News, communities across the Miami Valley are now receiving millions of dollars generated through regulated cannabis sales, with disbursements made possible through Senate Bill 56. Local governments can use these funds to support critical priorities such as public safety, infrastructure, and general operations.

In Seven Mile, a small village in Butler County and a northern suburb of Cincinnati, home to Bloom's dispensary on Main Street, the community is slated to receive approximately $400,842 in host community funds, a substantial investment for a village of roughly 700 residents.

"Today is exactly what responsible cannabis regulation looks like in action," said Nicole Stark, CEO of Bloom Cannabis. "When Ohio voters approved adult use legalization, they envisioned real, measurable benefits for local communities, and these first distributions show that the model works. Communities like Seven Mile deserve to see the direct impact of hosting regulated businesses, and we're proud to be part of that positive economic engine."

According to the Dayton Daily News, Dayton received approximately $1.095 million, Monroe received approximately $885,597, and Riverside received approximately $538,653, among other local distributions.

"Bloom's mission has always been centered on doing cannabis the right way- safely, compliantly, and with deep respect for the communities where we operate," Stark added. "This funding helps cities and villages strengthen essential services while creating a transparent, regulated marketplace that generates jobs, stimulates local spending, and contributes to long term community stability."

Bloom operates dispensaries across Ohio and other regulated markets, employing residents and contributing to community partnerships and outreach. The company supports responsible adult use access, consumer education, and strong compliance standards designed to protect patients and adult consumers alike.

About Bloom Cannabis

Bloom Cannabis is dedicated to elevating Ohio's cannabis experience through education, transparency, and trust. Each Bloom dispensary is staffed by trained professionals who are trained on cannabis product knowledge. All products are sourced from licensed Ohio cultivators and processors, ensuring consistency, quality, and safety.

"At Bloom, our mission is to create a welcoming, educational environment for everyone. Whether you're a medical patient or exploring adult use products for the first time," Stark added. "We're here to help Ohioans understand what they're buying, where it comes from, and how to find products they can trust."

Learn More

To learn more about Bloom Cannabis, visit bloomohio.com, or stop by any Bloom dispensary location.

SOURCE Bloom Cannabis