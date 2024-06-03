Bloom with Pride: Beekman 1802 Unveils Limited-Edition Skincare Set for Pride Season

This PRIDE Season, Beekman 1802 will be launching their Limited-Edition 2024 Bloom with Pride Skincare Set featuring their best-selling Bloom Cream Daily Moisturizer plus a rainbow of targeted serum boosters made with clinically proven and sensitive skin safe ingredients including the Dream Booster with Bakuchiol (4x less irritating than retinol) and the Golden Booster with Amla Berry (10x more Vitamin C than an orange).

"As one of the few companies in the world founded by a gay-married couple, we feel a responsibility to be role models and a resource to youth who might see parts of their own future in our story. The tumult surrounding Pride last year left many companies scaling back on their Pride initiatives this year, so at Beekman 1802, we knew we needed to make our biggest Pride kit yet. You can't hide Pride." - Josh Kilmer-Purcell & Dr. Brent Ridge, Co-Founders of Beekman 1802

The Bloom with Pride Kit was thoughtfully designed with a beautiful rainbow-like print by queer artist, Elly Ayling. Her body of work is progressive, colorful, and celebrates the best of Beekman's world. She's shared she is "happiest when she gets to make fun things with good people—like this magical piece with Beekman 1802!" (ellyay.com | @pixellyyy)

As an LGBTQ+ founded company built on Kindness, being Kind to Community is a core belief, and Beekman 1802 always ensures that giving back during Pride is a top priority. They respect the wonderful and impactful work that The Ali Forney Center does to help provide support to at-risk and homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

That is why, year after year, Beekman 1802 continues to partner with The Ali Forney Center and donate 100% of profits from the Bloom with Pride Kit to help support the Kind work they do.

The Bloom with Pride Skincare Set, $59 ($109 Value) that with each purchase will come with a FREE Goatie Pride Pin (as seen in image above) is available NOW on Beekman1802.com and on Ulta.com and Ulta locations across the country, while supplies last.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat Milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, a bestseller author, the brand is a leading milk-based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Beekman 1802