Bloomage Becomes a Global Signatory Corporation of United Nations 'Women's Empowerment Principles' under UN Women

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage has officially become a signatory corporate member of the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to reiterate its commitment in gender equality and empowering women.

The WEPs is a joint initiative launched by the United Nations Global Compact and UN Women to empower and promote equality for women in the workplace, economy and communities through a set of frameworks and principles. To date, over 8,000 companies worldwide have signed the CEO Statement of Support for this initiative.

As a global leader in hyaluronic acid and bioactive substance innovations, Bloomage recognizes the importance of women in driving socioeconomic development. The company has been committed to building a diverse, equal, and inclusive corporate culture, and actively working to support their success in the workplace.

According to Bloomage's 2023 Sustainability Report, as of December 2023, female employees constituted 49.65 percent of the company's workforce, with female researchers accounting for over 60 percent of its R&D department. They have achieved significant accomplishments in biotechnology research, contributing to the company's innovation capabilities. Additionally, female directors account for 33.3 percent of Bloomage's board of directors, and females hold 49.47 percent of management roles.

After joining WEPs, Bloomage will further deepen its commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment. The company will develop actionable strategies, including establishing senior leadership mechanisms to ensure employee well-being. Furthermore, Bloomage will enhance its education and training programs to provide female employees with opportunities that best fit their strengths in both their personal and professional lives.

Zhao Yan, Chairperson and CEO of Bloomage, said that true gender equality should go beyond emphasizing gender. She underscored that regardless of gender, everyone should show energy and warmth in their roles, contribute to society, and receive the same respect in kind. In turn, companies must fulfill their responsibilities in providing a fair, open, and inclusive work platform and development opportunities for all employees.

Only with equality can employees feel a sense of accomplishment, security, and happiness, achieve sustainable development of the enterprise, and promote the harmonious progress of society. This is why Bloomage maintains that everyone is equal in the workplace. Bloomage is committed to helping more women realize their own value, let their wisdom shine, and contribute to achieving an equitable society.

The Seven Women's Empowerment Principles

"Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls" is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The WEPs includes seven principles to guide businesses in empowering women in the workplace, economy and communities.

Principle 1: Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality

Principle 2: Treat all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination

Principle 3: Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers

Principle 4: Promote education, training and professional development for women

Principle 5: Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women

Principle 6: Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy

Principle 7: Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality

