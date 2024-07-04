Bloomage Chairperson Zhao Yan Speaks on Sustainable Innovation at the 2024 Summer Davos Forum

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhao Yan, Chairperson and CEO of Bloomage, attended the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (Summer Davos Forum) organized by the World Economic Forum to offer insights on navigating the current uncertainties in the global economy.

This year's Summer Davos Forum focused on "The New Frontiers of Future Growth." Among its six main discussion points, the interconnection between climate, nature, and energy was a hotly debated topic. The event welcomed 1,600 attendees from nearly 80 countries and regions.

Through this forum, Bloomage spoke with global governments and enterprises to identify future growth trends. The company also connected with partners to raise awareness about sustainable industry development.

During interviews with the media, Zhao Yan revealed that amid current uncertainties challenging the ever-complex global economy, scientific innovation remains the most reliable way to discover opportunities and growth while staying eco-conscious. Elaborating on this, Zhao Yan stressed the intertwining relationship between the economy and the environment, emphasizing the pressing need to support the health of the planet with better technology.

For 20 years, Bloomage has been delivering high-quality products to support emerging applications in the food, cosmetics, and medical sectors. The company produces hyaluronic acid through microbial fermentation rather than extracting it from rooster combs. This more sustainable and efficient method enables higher production efficiency and lower production costs to further enhance product quality.

Bloomage integrates sustainable development principles into all aspects of its production, operations, and management. At the organizational level, Bloomage has established a comprehensive ESG management system that targets pressing climate change issues. The company offers sustainability-focused training programs to help raise awareness for employees and partners. Additionally, Bloomage manages data using advanced tools, such as digital energy management platforms, to gain deeper insights into energy optimization.

The company is also actively finding and sourcing sustainable raw materials, adopting environmentally friendly packaging, recycling waste and excess thermal energy generated during production for heating, and sourcing renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, Bloomage follows Industry 4.0 standards to optimize, streamline, and automate production to lower its environmental impact.

To date, Bloomage has conducted greenhouse gas inventory across the entire group for two consecutive years. Furthermore, it has completed carbon auditing conducted by third-party agencies, participated in CDP ratings, Ecovadis surveys, and published a new Sustainability Report in 2024 to reiterate its commitment to environmental stewardship.

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people's quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

