Bloomage Debuts New Products at CPHI Milan to Reinforce Its Commitment to Innovation

MILAN, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage, a global leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, unveiled its Hyatrue® Sterile Sodium Hyaluronate (HA) and showcased its BloomseaN™ Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) and Polynucleotide (PN) at CPHI Milan. Known to be at "the heart of pharma", CPHI Milan as a global exhibition provides a platform for exchanging and showcasing advanced pharmaceutical advancements.

"Influential events such as CPHI Milan remind us of the vital role innovation plays in enabling healthier living," said Stephen Shen, General Manager of Pharma Raw Materials BU of Bloomage. "We are not only excited to share our latest advancements with an exceptional group of leaders and experts, but also to reiterate our deep commitment to the European market. Our focus on quality, innovation and health drives us to continuously expand our solution-oriented offerings, and by strengthening our presence in the European market, Bloomage will build a brighter, healthier future for people across the region and beyond.

Bloomage's Hyatrue® Sterile Sodium Hyaluronate

New to Bloomage's broad Hyatrue® Sodium Hyaluronate solutions portfolio is the Hyatrue® Sterile Sodium Hyaluronate, a filtered sterilized HA raw material that retains its high viscosity and molecular weight. With its high purity and stability, it has been specifically designed for complex sterile formulations.

Hyaluronic acid is a popular ingredient used in skincare products, medical treatments like joint injections, and even eye surgery. It's valued for its ability to retain moisture, provide lubrication, and support tissue repair.

An important feature of hyaluronic acid is its molecular weight, or the size of the HA molecules. The molecular weight of HA impacts how it performs in different products—whether it's helping to hydrate skin or lubricating joints.

However, when HA undergoes sterilization for medical applications, the process can alter its molecular weight/viscosity. One common method is steam sterilization (autoclaving). While this process effectively kill microorganisms, it can also break down HA due to the material's heat sensitivity, reducing its performance in applications such as ophthalmology and orthopedics.

Conversely, Bloomage's new Hyatrue® Sterile Sodium Hyaluronate is sterilized using a cutting-edge filtration process. This method avoids the HA breakdown caused by autoclaving, preserving the materia's high viscosity & molecular weight, and ensuring ultra-high purity.

This makes Hyatrue® the ideal choice for pharmaceutical formulations that require sterility and high molecular weight HA. With it, manufacturers of drugs and medical devices can easily apply aseptic processing to avoid further degradation, maintaining their products' performance in applications such as ophthalmic viscosurgical devices (OVD) and intra-articular injections. Few companies worldwide are able to match Bloomage's quality in sterile HA production.

Bloomage's BloomseaN™ Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) and Polynucleotide (PN)

PDRN and PN are important ingredients in promoting wound healing, joint health and skin rejuvenation. Due to their regenerative properties, they have been extensively used in aesthetic medicine and arthritis treatment.

Derived from salmon gonads, Bloomage's BloomseaN™ PDRN and PN are known for their low endotoxin levels and high stability. They have been rigorously purified to maximize their efficacies. In addition to their exceptional effect of wound healing, they also demonstrate excellent anti-aging efficacy in tissue regeneration and anti-inflammation. BloomseaN™ PDRN and PN have already become popular ingredients in aesthetic and arthritis treatment products in Europe and South Korea.

Driving Excellence in Solution-Oriented Innovations

These new innovations complement Bloomage's other key products, such as the BloomColla™ Recombinant Human Collagen III, and Bloomecto™ ectoine to create a comprehensive solution-oriented portfolio. The company recently reiterated its commitment to innovation and collaboration with the completion of its cutting-edge Pilot-Scale Testing Platform.

In addition to its groundbreaking research, Bloomage pursues excellence in all aspects of its business, including manufacturing, where it consistently digitizes processes to enhance its Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing architecture, and in ESG, where the company's efforts have been recognized with the EcoVadis Bronze Medal.

"Innovation is the cornerstone of creating better products that benefit society," said Stephen Shen. "Our focus on advanced R&D ensures that we provide the pharmaceutical industry with only the best solutions, delivering high-quality products that drive positive change and contribute to healthier, more sustainable futures for people around the world. The Hyatrue® Sterile Sodium Hyaluronate and BloomseaN™ PDRN/PN are the latest fruits of our labor and I'm proud to share them with the world."

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

