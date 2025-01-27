Bloomage Joins the United Nations Global Compact

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage, a global leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive innovations, officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This commitment further reflects Bloomage's on-going efforts in global sustainable development.

About the United Nations Global Compact

The UNGC is the world's largest sustainable economy initiative under the United Nations Secretariat. Since its establishment in 2000, it has united over 25,000 companies and stakeholders from nearly 170 countries. All participants pledge to uphold the Global Compact's ten principles covering human rights, labor standards, the environment, anti-corruption, and other critical criteria.

Bloomage adheres to international ESG standards



As a global leader in bioactive innovations, Bloomage operates in over 70 countries and regions. Leveraging its exceptional R&D capabilities, the company provides safe, effective, and compliant ingredients for life and health. In tandem with its rapid product development, Bloomage integrates robust environmental, sustainability, and corporate governance (ESG) principles into all areas of its operations. Among its many achievements, the company follows the guidelines of internationally recognized frameworks, such as the GRI Standards by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the International Integrated Reporting Framework by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

Zhao Yan, Bloomage Chairperson and CEO, said: "To become a world-class company, global engagement is essential. ESG serves not just as a framework for communication with stakeholders but as a key to unlocking global opportunities. By following international ESG standards, Bloomage ensures sustainable, steady, and responsible growth."

Bloomage's recent milestones in ESG



2019 to 2023: Consistently published annual Social Responsibility Report

2023: Established its systematic and standardized ESG management system for sustainable growth.

April 2024: Bloomage released its first Sustainability Report to quantify the impact of its ESG initiatives for greater transparency.

May 2024: Bloomage signed the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) by UN Women.

August 2024: Bloomage received the EcoVadis Bronze Medal, placing it in the top 28 percent of evaluated companies globally.

Bloomage will adhere to the ten principles of the Global Compact and further strengthen its relationships with global partners to advance the sustainable development agenda, contributing to a fairer and more sustainable world.

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

