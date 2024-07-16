Bloomage Launches MitoPQQ™ and Presents Hyaluronic Acid Research at IFT FIRST Expo 2024

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage, a global leader specializing in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, launched its new product - MitoPQQ™ and presented its latest hyaluronic acid research at the 2024 IFT FIRST expo, one of the largest gatherings of global experts in the food science industry. Focused on skin beauty,emotional & sleep health, joint health, cognitive health, gastrointestinal protection, eye health and energy boost, Bloomage's bioactive innovations gained widespread interest at the event.

New product launch: Bloomage MitoPQQ™

As interest in the anti-aging trend rises among consumers, the market is set to grow rapidly. According to Grand View Research, the global anti-aging products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Furthermore, Transparency Market Research highlighted that North America is a key market for this sector, driven by increasing awareness, research, and technological advancement. This sets up an emerging opportunity for anti-aging functional food manufacturers.

Metabolism gradually decreases with age, leading to less efficient breakdown of nutrients and lower energy production. To alleviate aging caused by declining metabolism, Bloomage launched water-soluble MitoPQQ™ that's naturally found in a variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains. This breakthrough innovation accelerate the transformation of longevity factor -NAD+, and promote the efficient operation of mitochondria, a critical coenzyme for cellular metabolism. It also combats cellular and skin aging, enhances cognitive function, boosts energy, enhancing the capabilities of functional foods as an additive.

Featuring Bloomage's quality, reliability, and safety, MitoPQQ™ is produced using fermentation process with food-grade substances. It's non-GMO, non-toxic, and free of harmful byproducts. With stringent quality control, Bloomage ensures high purity and high stability. The product is also certified for GRAS, KOSHER, HALAL, HACCP, and FSMA in the United States.

Presenting the latest research on oral hyaluronic acid

Bloomage also presented its research on how oral hyaluronic acid promotes joint and gastrointestinal health at the IFT FIRST expo. The company also showcased its UltraHA® J, a hyaluronic acid product designed to support joint health, and its UltraHA®-GI-001 hyaluronic acid product for gut health.

"Hyaluronic acid's health benefits have been recognized globally for many years, with its effectiveness as a functional food ingredient confirmed by numerous studies," said Dr. Hai Ning Shi, Chief Scientist of Bloomage Health Food Center.

As the major component of synovial fluid, it plays a protective role in shock absorption and lubrication. Additionally, it helps maintain the health of cartilage. As the hyaluronic acid level naturally declines with age, it can lead to joint pain and complications in mobility. To counter this, Bloomage has developed the UltraHA® J sodium hyaluronate specifically formulated to promote joint health. In clinical trials, UltraHA® J has been shown to alleviate joint discomfort.

In 2018, Bloomage partnered with Harvard Medical School to study hyaluronic acid's impact on gut health. After four years, their research confirmed that oral hyaluronic acid reduces gut inflammation, promotes beneficial gut bacteria growth, and regulates the intestinal barrier. The paper was published in the Gut Microbes journal. This study set the foundation for the development of UltraHA®-GI-001.

Investing in health food innovation

Bloomage continuously invests in advanced technology to increase its commitment to its customers. In June 2024, Bloomage announced that it would invest a total of 1 billion RMB (~138 million USD) in a new state-of-the-art health food headquarters. Designed to integrate research, production, and sales into a single site, the 21,500 square meter facility and its nine production lines will develop and produce various forms of food materials.

Food grade raw materials are a critical part of Bloomage's wide range of bioactive substance solutions portfolio. Its Nutrition&Health Raw Materials Business Division aims to enhance, innovate, and upgrade functional food ingredients to meet evolving consumer demands with cutting-edge solutions.

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global bioacitive substance company. Additionally, Bloomage is contributing to the growth of the nutritional supplement industry with new bioactive compound research created through its advanced fermentation and foundational research. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people's quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

