Bloomage Leads Discussions of Hyaluronic Acid Development at 2nd Hyaluronic Acid Industry Conference

Bloomage, a global leader in hyaluronic acid and bioactive substance innovations, presented at the 2nd Hyaluronic Acid Industry Conference, a premier healthcare knowledge base and network platform. At the event, Bloomage led discussions to underscore the importance of sustainable development in the hyaluronic industry.

Bloomage is a key founding member of the platform. Having assisted in organizing the first conference, Bloomage also promoted June 3 as Hyaluronic Acid Health Day to celebrate achievements in the field. As a leading contributor to the industry, Bloomage hopes to drive all related upstream and downstream industries toward a trillion-dollar scale.

Zhao Yan, Chairperson and CEO of Bloomage, described Hyaluronic Acid Health Day as an extraordinary representation of years of innovation in the field. She underscored China's remarkable advancement in this field over the past 20 years. Zhao Yan further encouraged all industry members to magnify their impact and deepen their collaboration, hence the congregation of the industry's top experts at the Hyaluronic Acid Industry Conference.

Demand for hyaluronic acid is increasing as awareness of its benefits grows. The global market for hyaluronic acid is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030.

China has become the world's leading exporter of hyaluronic acid by adopting new technologies to improve production quality and capabilities. A report by Frost & Sullivan estimated that China accounted for 82% of total global hyaluronic acid sales in 2021. As a leading producer of the substance, Bloomage will continuously elevate its production to meet the increasing demands driven by broadening applications across various sectors.

Hyaluronic acid is a critical substance produced by the human body. It helps to lubricate joints, repair tissue, promote skin elasticity, and reduce scarring. A visible sign of its reduction is the skin's appearance. By age 30, the skin contains only about 65 percent of the hyaluronic acid level it had in infancy. By age 60, only 25 percent remain. This is a key reason why the skin loses its elasticity and luster. To address this and other symptoms, Bloomage is committed to enabling a broad range of health products to bring healthier experiences for everyone.

Capable of binding to 1,000 times its own weight in water, hyaluronic acid is renowned for its exceptional moisturizing properties. However, it also applies in many other fields, including orthopedics, ophthalmology, and nutrition.

Dr. Xueping Guo, Chief Scientist of Bloomage, underscored several of hyaluronic acid's emerging use cases. For everyday use, hyaluronic acid is now found in items such as tissues and toothpaste. In healthcare, it can be applied to treat hard-to-heal diabetic wounds, accelerating healing and reducing scar formation. Additionally, hyaluronic acid has been used in an isolation gel to reduce damage to healthy tissues during tumor radiation therapy. It also acts as a base material for amplifying the efficacy of many other substances and is a critical component in incubating stem cells.

Beyond healthcare, hyaluronic acid can enhance common consumer goods. Hyaluronic acid pet food can reduce the chances of joint diseases in pets and increase the moisture content in their skin and fur. Hair products with hyaluronic acid provide deep conditioning to repair damaged hair cuticles.

The broad and upcoming applications have the industry keenly focused on hyaluronic acid's supply. Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has been working to enhance its industry-leading product quality to support emerging applications in the food, cosmetics, and medical sectors.

Bloomage innovates in technology, production, and industrialization to grow alongside this rising demand. The company produces hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation instead of using rooster combs. This process is more sustainable and efficient, allowing Bloomage's products to meet the stringent demands of medical applications. For example, the company has lowered the levels of impurities, such as nucleic acids and endotoxins, to 1/50 and 1/20 of the values specified by the European Pharmacopoeia, respectively.

Alongside product development, Bloomage is striving to be an industry benchmark in sustainability. The company highlighted that it generated approximately 3.52 million kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity in 2023, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2,008 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Many other results are available in Bloomage's new 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people's quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

