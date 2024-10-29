Bloomage Presents Research on Fermented Brown Rice Filtrate's Impact on Skin Microbiome at 2024 IFSCC Main Podium

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage (SHA: 688363), a leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, attended the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) Congress 2024, held between Oct. 15 to 17 in Foz do Iguaçu, to present its breakthrough research and showcase its innovations.

The IFSCC Congress, an annual gathering of the world's top minds in cosmetic science, converges the latest developments in skincare, haircare, and cosmetic formulations. Bloomage is dedicated in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific research and contributing to the global future of beauty and wellness.

In celebration, Lu Li, General Manager of Bloomage's U.S. Subsidiary, stated: "Bloomage is honored to have our research spotlighted at the IFSCC Congress. By focusing on research, product development, and collaboration, we continue to lead the way in paving new paths for the cosmetology industry. We are creating products that meet the evolving needs of consumers while upholding the highest scientific standards. The future of beauty is bright, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation."

In total, 13 research papers submitted by Bloomage were accepted for presentation at the Congress, with one selected to present on the main podium. Bloomage's featured research this year was its study on the impact of fermented brown rice filtrate from Saccharomyces cerevisiae on the microbiota diversity of oily skin and scalp. This new finding offered valuable insights into the role of microbiome balance in maintaining healthy skin and scalp conditions, an area of increasing importance in the cosmetics industry.

In addition to presenting its scientific contributions, Bloomage featured a wide range of innovative products, all developed to address the most pressing challenges in skincare and haircare today. Key products highlighted included Bloomcolla™ Recombinant Collagen III, which supports skin repair and rejuvenation, and microHA™ Super Active Hyaluronic Acid, which offers superior hydration and soothing properties for the skin.

Bloomage also showcased its delivery technology patent platform, a groundbreaking system that enhances the efficacy and stability of active ingredients. This platform included products such as Bloomsurfact™ Sodium Surfactin and Bloomsurfact™ EncapCare RP, designed to improve active ingredient dispersion in a wide range of skincare and haircare applications. These innovations were displayed alongside Bloomage's other solutions for anti-aging, sun protection, and hair care products.

These products respond to the evolving cosmetics industry, but Bloomage's commitment to the sustainable advancement of cosmetic science remains unchanged. The company's cutting-edge microbial fermentation production technology offers precise control over quality, stability, and scalability of its hyaluronic acid, while reducing resource use and greenhouse gas emissions. In 2023, Bloomage generated 3.52 million kWh of power through rooftop photovoltaic and biogas systems, and its Jinan factory sourced 38,283 gigajoules of biomass heating, cutting natural gas use and lowering emissions by 5,000 tons of CO2.

This new record highlights Bloomage's commitment to innovation. With six R&D platforms, the company has developed bioactive products centered on hyaluronic acid and offers customized solutions. Currently, Bloomage is advancing 95 R&D projects and will continue introducing new biomaterials in functional sugars, proteins, peptides, amino acids, nucleotides, and natural active compounds. As Bloomage continues to push the boundaries of scientific research across all its verticals, it is also consistently enhancing its service and supply chain, ensuring timely deliveries and responsive support for its customers.

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

