Bloomage Ranks on World Brand Lab's China 500 Most Valuable Brands List

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage has once again ranked on the "China's 500 Most Valuable Brands" list by World Brand Lab, a premier global brand value evaluation agency. This milestone not only affirms the strength of Bloomage's brand but also recognizes its long-term commitment to sustainable innovation.

For 20 years, The World Brand Lab has compiled China's 500 Most Valuable Brands using the "Present Earning Value Method". This list holds significant authority and influence in the field of brand research.

Commenting on this achievement, Zhao Yan, Chairperson and CEO of Bloomage, emphasized that consistent investment in innovation is the key to building a strong brand. With a brand value of 15.528 billion RMB (~US$2.103 billion), Bloomage continues its longstanding commitment to innovating higher-quality and practical products and solutions for its customers.

Over the past decade, Bloomage pioneered the use of microbial enzymatic degradation to achieve large-scale production of low molecular weight sodium hyaluronate and oligo hyaluronic acid. This enabled the development of various hyaluronic acid products with molecular weights ranging from 800 to 4,000 Da.

Using techniques such as modification, enzymatic degradation, and cross-linking, Bloomage is capable of tailoring the molecular weight of hyaluronic acid according to customer needs. Bloomage can also provide compound products with multiple hyaluronic acids or active substances. Additionally, the company offers customization services for new raw materials and natural fermentation products.

Bloomage has developed over 200 specifications of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food-grade products, which are widely used in the medical, personal care, and food industries. Furthermore, Bloomage has expanded its applications into emerging use cases such as pet care, reproductive health, and household goods. Today, Bloomage's products are sold to over 4,000 clients in over 70 countries and regions.

Amid the severe effects of climate change, sustainable development has become an integral part of any responsible brand. This year, Bloomage released the " 2023 Sustainability Report, " showcasing definitive, meaningful results in its commitment to environmental stewardship.

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people's quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

Media Contact

Cecilia Qian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bloomage