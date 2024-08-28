Bloomage Showcases Key Bioactive Substances at CPHI and HI Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage, a global leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances, showcased its new products releasing in South Korea at CPHI and HI Korea 2024, two of the largest exhibitions related to health and functional foods, held between Aug. 27 to 29. In addition to showcasing its range of high-quality bioactive substance innovations for medical and functional food applications, Bloomage also presented its new research findings in skin rejuvenation and the functional food market.

CPHI Korea is a global convergence of industry leaders and decision-makers. The exhibit extensively delves into emerging trends in pharmaceuticals, such as supply chain, ingredients, services, and production. Hosted in parallel with CPHI, HI Korea is a premier platform for experts to present, connect, and learn about health ingredients.

To mark the event, Chunzi Song, General Manager of Bloomage's South Korea subsidiary, said: "With our diverse portfolio of bioactive substance solutions, Bloomage is fully capable of supporting South Korea's rising demand for high-quality health products. We have grown rapidly in South Korea in the past three years; it has become Bloomage's second-largest country by export value, following the United States. This instills us with great confidence to do even better. In the future, Bloomage will continue to deepen its understanding of the local market to deliver targeted, innovative products that best align with our customers' needs."

Bloomage showcases at CPHI 2024

Bloomcolla™ Recombinant Human Collagen III ("COL3-MD") (Medical Device Grade) - Collagen is an important component in skin structure and healing. The medical-grade Bloomage Bloomcolla Recombinant Human Collagen III is designed to promote cell proliferation, accelerate wound healing, support skin regeneration, and preserve the skin's elasticity.

- Designed to support high-quality scientific research, the Bloomage BloomStem cell culture medium fully complies with the European Union's GMP standards and multiple medical device standards. Comprising the basic culture medium and the cell gene therapy product lines, BloomStem can be customized and mass-produced for a variety of environments. Insight presentation - Dion Kim , Bloomage Sales Manager, presented the "Bloomage Skin Rejuvenation Solutions Based on Endogenous Substances in the Human Body" seminar. The presentation analyzed the trends for facial rejuvenation in the Chinese market, examining broad market trends, regulatory developments, and biotech innovation solutions based on endogenous substances such as hyaluronic acid, PDRN, and collagen.

"One of the most effective ways to support healthier skin is by working in harmony with the body's own natural processes," said Kim Dion. "By using endogenous substances that are already present in the human body, Bloomage's skincare ingredients help create safer and more effective skincare products. They not only enhance the skin's ability to repair and renew but also promote long-term health and vitality."

Bloomage showcase at HI Korea 2024

Bloomage MitoPQQ - As a functional food additive designed to alleviate aging caused by declining metabolism, the water-soluble Bloomage MitoPQQ™ accelerates the transformation of the longevity factor NAD+ to combat cellular and skin aging, enhance cognitive function, and boost energy. Produced using Bloomage's hallmark fermentation process with food-grade substances, MitoPQQ is non-GMO, non-toxic, and free of harmful byproducts.

- Sialic acid is an essential nutrient for healthy neurodevelopment. It also has anti-viral properties, bolsters the immune system, and promotes skin health. Aimed to support these functions, the Bloomage BloomNest sialic acid is classified as nature-identical, matching the naturally occurring sialic acid in breast milk. It undergoes multiple purification and isolation processes to reach a 99% purity. Insight presentation - Chelsea Zhang , Technical Marketing Manager, presented the "Focus on Healthy Functional Foods: Opportunities in China's Cross-Border Market and Trending Ingredients & Solutions in Cross-Border E-Commerce," in which she delved into the trends in the application of bioactive substances in functional foods and in-demand products that facilitate the international bioactive substance industry.

"As business globalization and demand for bioactive substances grow, Bloomage is prepared to take advantage of opportunities in emerging markets," said Chelsea Zhang. "By meeting the specific needs of the cross-border e-commerce sector, we are expanding our reach while delivering high-quality products that improve consumers' lives."

Broad solutions showcase to meet local customer requirements

Bloomage specializes in hyaluronic acid and bioactive substance solutions in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, medical aesthetics and functional food applications. The company is actively expanding worldwide. In addition to South Korea, Bloomage has established subsidiaries in the United States, France, Japan, and Singapore. The company services 4,000 companies across 70 countries and regions.

Bloomage is presenting at COEX Convention and Exhibition Center, Seoul, between Aug. 27 and 29.

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people's quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

