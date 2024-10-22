Bloomage 'YunZhong (In Cloud) Public Welfare' Campaign: A 14-Year Journey of Cultural Preservation and Sustainability

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage, a global leader in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances, continues to showcase its leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The company's YunZhong (In Cloud) Public Welfare campaign, which has been held for over 14 years, focuses on preserving fading cultures alongside its environmental efforts.

"Intangible cultural treasures represent the rich and diverse cultures of the world. It would be a shame to lose them due to a lack of inheritance," said Zhao Yan, Chairperson and CEO of Bloomage. "Corporations are social citizens, so companies should proactively take up their social responsibility before it's too late. The YunZhong (In Cloud) Public Welfare Campaign is an important part of our sustainable development vision. We believe this campaign can help more people see and appreciate intangible culture. Through increasing their exposure and visibility, we can preserve their complete stories to pass down to future generations."

Connecting the World Through Cultural Preservation: The YunZhong (In Cloud) Public Welfare Campaign

As part of its broader ESG strategy, Bloomage launched the YunZhong (In Cloud) Public Welfare campaign in 2011, aimed at safeguarding China's intangible cultural heritage. The campaign supports the discovery and preservation of traditions, art forms, and customs that are at risk of vanishing.

For 14 years, from the Ewenki Little Deer Art Troupe and the Niuniu Choir of the Greater Liangshan Mountains to the "Rolling Mountain Pearl" Heritage Class in Guizhou, Bloomage has helped cultural custodians across 41 ethnic groups and traveled over 99,000 miles (160,000 kilometers), preserving fragile traditions such as the Kirgiz komuz and the Tajik crown rubab.

The campaign has been recognized internationally, most notably being honored at the 2023 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit Side Event as an advocate for cultural heritage conservation through social responsibility campaigns.

Impact at Every Level

One of the most inspiring stories within the campaign is that of Adilibek Kadyr, a Kirgiz master of the komuz who has dedicated over 40 years to passing down his art. Even in his 70s, his commitment to teaching remains strong with more than 10,000 students across China.

Likewise, 28-year-old Tajik musician Hegeke Umatihan is determined to preserve the crown rubab by forming a band and documenting endangered songs, ensuring this cultural treasure is passed down to future generations.

Commitment to ESG and a Brighter Future

Beyond this campaign, Bloomage continues to make meaningful contributions through public welfare programs focused on education, environmental protection, and reducing poverty. The company remains committed to uniting social value with economic growth, raising the bar for sustainable business practices.

Recently, Bloomage received the EcoVadis Bronze Medal, placing it among the top 28% of evaluated companies, and saw its MSCI ESG rating upgraded to BB. These recognitions underscore Bloomage's commitment to enhancing its ESG practices.

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

