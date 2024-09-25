Bloomage's Pioneering Pilot-Scale Testing Platform Now Fully Operational, Ushering in New Era of Open Innovation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomage, a global leader specializing in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, has announced the completion of its new pilot-scale testing platform. With the pharmaceutical-grade pilot testing wing now fully operational, this state-of-the-art facility is now fully capable of accelerating the transition from research to large-scale production for both Bloomage and external industry partners, covering the entire biomanufacturing process including fermentation, purification, and refining.

With its buildings spanning 30,000 square meters in Tianjin, China, Bloomage's pilot-scale testing platform is equipped with 64 pilot production lines. Adopting modular and drawer-style concepts to optimize the pilot production process, the center supports pilot testing and small-scale commercial production of various bioactive raw materials, including pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food-grade products.

Bloomage's pilot-scale testing platform is indispensable for enhancing product quality and accelerating time to market. Commenting on its importance, Zhan Yan, Chairperson and CEO of Bloomage, said: "Investing in the development of the pilot-scale testing platform is a key strategic initiative for Bloomage. It's a core component in empowering industries and bridging the gap between industry, academia, and research. It will also further enhance the critical role of Bloomage as a pivotal link in the intermediate stages of supply chain management."

Open collaboration to turn ideas into long-term success

Pilot testing reduces product development risks and increases reliability by modelling real-world production and quality testing. It's a crucial step in evaluating a product's feasibility and resolving its flaws before it reaches the market.

The platform is instrumental across the entire industry chain—from strain cultivation to end products. Its modular and flexible design allows for efficient transitions between different processes, easily supporting the production of multiple products in various forms. This approach greatly optimizes equipment utilization and production efficiency while enhancing adaptability to meet diverse and customized R&D requirements.

Bloomage's pilot-scale testing platform is fully prepared for high-quality testing and production. The purification stage adopts flexible modular designs to accommodate diverse product testing needs, while the refinement stage helps to ensure high-quality, safe products through rigorous anti-contamination measures. Furthermore, the platform's intelligent command center oversees pilot testing processes to provide real-time insights and optimizations. The entire platform follows Industry 4.0 principles, streamlining processes using automation wherever possible to increase efficiency.

To help remove bottlenecks for innovation, Bloomage has adopted an open platform approach for its pilot-scale testing platform. It offers comprehensive testing to assist external organizations, including academia, businesses and research institutions, in accelerating the commercialization of ideas while ensuring adherence to industry standards.

From equipment, to process, to technology, Bloomage's pilot-scale testing platform focuses on precision and standardization at every stage. Additionally, more than 150 Bloomage experts can help prepare customers to reach market-readiness from scaling up to production. By collaborating closely with internal R&D teams and strategic partners, the platform has successfully completed scaled-up testing of over ten products.

Committed to Innovation Leadership

Bloomage supplies high-quality bioactive substances to over 4,000 global brands in more than 70 countries. The company has pioneered the industry with its microbial fermentation technology, replacing the need for animal tissues (such as rooster combs) and significantly reducing the carbon footprint in hyaluronic acid production.

Today, Bloomage has international subsidiaries in the United States, France, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, and continues to collaborate with leading global academic institutions. The company holds over 452 patents and more than 200 raw material product specifications. In 2023, Bloomage conducted 132 raw material research projects.

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the cosmetic, functional foods, and pharmaceutical industries. Bloomage's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

