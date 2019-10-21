Bloombase and nCipher collaborate to enhance data-at-rest protection in the cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloombase, the intelligent storage firewall company, today announced StoreSafe is available to customers of nCipher Security's new nShield as a Service offering. This collaboration enables seamless integration of nShield as a Service with the Bloombase StoreSafe intelligent storage firewall for high-assurance data-at-rest encryption protection in the cloud.

nShield as a Service provides cryptography on-demand using cloud-based nCipher hardware security modules (HSMs), and allows secure code execution in the cloud. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, Bloombase StoreSafe intelligent storage firewall provides autonomous discovery, dynamic access control, and lifecycle cryptographic protection of sensitive data-at-rest, both structured and unstructured, managed in on-premises storage systems and off-premises cloud storage services.

Combining Bloombase StoreSafe with nCipher nShield as a Service offers customers a turn-key, non-disruptive and application-transparent data-at-rest encryption solution with a powerful centralized key management system. This highly integrated offering is now available for major public cloud providers, enabling customers to move their invaluable digital assets and business-sentitive applications to the cloud in a secure and cost effective manner and meet data privacy compliance mandates.

"As a long-standing nCipher nFinity partner, Bloombase is commited to delivering data-at-rest encryption with nCipher HSMs for on-premises use cases. The launch of nShield as a Service from nCipher helps Bloombase customers accelerate migration of their data off-premises to the cloud without the expense of running their own computing infrastructure and security hardware, and raises the bar for security assurance with data governance in the cloud," said Sean Xiang, CEO at Bloombase.

"As Bloombase continues to address customers' changing need for robust cybersecurity through advanced key management and orchestration that scales to meet increasing data volumes, nCipher is proud to offer joint customers additional choice and flexibility with a cloud-based subscription model," said Cindy Provin, SVP Entrust Datacard and General Manager nCipher Security. "The launch of nShield as a Service gives customers easier access to FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ certified HSMs to manage the cryptographic keys underpinning encrypted data."

For more information on how Bloombase partners with nCipher, please visit the nCipher nFinity technology partner page at www.ncipher.com/partners/bloombase.

Bloombase will showcase its intelligent storage firewall solutions in upcoming Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, FL and AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, NV.

About Bloombase

Bloombase is the intelligent storage firewall company providing AI-powered discovery, dynamic access control, and autonomous encryption security of data-at-rest from physical/virtual data centers, through hyper-converged infrastructure, to the cloud, enabling organizations to lock down their crown-jewels, mitigate information exfiltration threats, and help meet regulatory compliance requirements easily and cost-effectively. For more information, visit www.bloombase.com.

