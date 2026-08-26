Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index Adds Ten Securities Following September Reconstitution

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Bloomberg

Aug 26, 2026, 16:33 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices announced the following changes to the Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, September 10, 2026, to coincide with the September reconstitution of the index. The B500 contains 500 of the most highly capitalized US companies, weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, representing more than USD 60 trillion in aggregate market capitalization.

Ten new firms will enter the index: Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD UW Equity), Flex Ltd. (FLEX UW Equity), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO UW Equity), Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY UW Equity), Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. (SUNB UN Equity), Carpenter Technology (CRS UN Equity), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW UN Equity), ATI Inc. (ATI UN Equity), AerCap Holdings NV (AER UN Equity) and KeyCorp (KEY UN Equity).

The additions span the Industrials, Financials, Technology, Consumer Staples, Materials and HealthCare Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS) sectors, in descending order of representation. The additions of Flex Ltd. and Casey's General Stores will double the representation of the Electronics Manufacturing Services/Original Design Manufacturer and Food & Drug Stores BICS sub-industries, respectively.

Thirteen firms will be removed from the index, with removals concentrated primarily in the Consumer Discretionary, Technology and Industrials BICS sectors. The removal of APIV PLC and Versigent PLC will result in the two securities currently representing the Auto Parts BICS sub-industry leaving the index.

Following is the list of membership changes:

Index
Event

Ticker

Security Name

BICS Sector

Addition

RVMD UW Equity

REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC

Health Care

Addition

FLEX UW Equity

FLEX LTD

Technology

Addition

CRDO UW Equity

CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD

Technology

Addition

CASY UW Equity

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES INC

Consumer Staples

Addition

SUNB UN Equity

SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC

Industrials

Addition

CRS UN Equity

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY

Materials

Addition

CW UN Equity

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP

Industrials

Addition

ATI UN Equity

ATI INC

Industrials

Addition

AER UN Equity

AERCAP HOLDINGS NV

Financials

Addition

KEY UN Equity

KEYCORP

Financials

Deletion

FIG UN Equity

FIGMA INC-CL A

Technology

Deletion

WSO UN Equity

WATSCO INC

Industrials

Deletion

ERIE UW Equity

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-CL A

Financials

Deletion

HUBS UN Equity

HUBSPOT INC

Technology

Deletion

APTV UN Equity

APTIV PLC

Consumer Discretionary

Deletion

DKNG UW Equity

DRAFTKINGS INC-CL A

Consumer Discretionary

Deletion

CSGP UW Equity

COSTAR GROUP INC

Real Estate

Deletion

DPZ UW Equity

DOMINO'S PIZZA INC

Consumer Discretionary

Deletion

PODD UW Equity

INSULET CORP

Health Care

Deletion

IT UN Equity

GARTNER INC

Technology

Deletion

TTD UQ Equity

TRADE DESK INC/THE -CLASS A

Communications

Deletion

MBGL UN Equity

MOBILITY GLOBAL INC

Industrials

Deletion

VGNT UN Equity

VERSIGENT PLC

Consumer Discretionary

To learn more about Bloomberg Indices, visit www.bloombergindices.com or {IN <GO>} on the Terminal. 

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited
Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. BISL takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo. 

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