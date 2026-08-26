Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index Adds Ten Securities Following September Reconstitution

News provided byBloomberg
Aug 26, 2026, 16:33 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices announced the following changes to the Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, September 10, 2026, to coincide with the September reconstitution of the index. The B500 contains 500 of the most highly capitalized US companies, weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, representing more than USD 60 trillion in aggregate market capitalization.
Ten new firms will enter the index: Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD UW Equity), Flex Ltd. (FLEX UW Equity), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO UW Equity), Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY UW Equity), Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. (SUNB UN Equity), Carpenter Technology (CRS UN Equity), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW UN Equity), ATI Inc. (ATI UN Equity), AerCap Holdings NV (AER UN Equity) and KeyCorp (KEY UN Equity).
The additions span the Industrials, Financials, Technology, Consumer Staples, Materials and HealthCare Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS) sectors, in descending order of representation. The additions of Flex Ltd. and Casey's General Stores will double the representation of the Electronics Manufacturing Services/Original Design Manufacturer and Food & Drug Stores BICS sub-industries, respectively.
Thirteen firms will be removed from the index, with removals concentrated primarily in the Consumer Discretionary, Technology and Industrials BICS sectors. The removal of APIV PLC and Versigent PLC will result in the two securities currently representing the Auto Parts BICS sub-industry leaving the index.
Following is the list of membership changes:
|
Index
|
Ticker
|
Security Name
|
BICS Sector
|
Addition
|
RVMD UW Equity
|
REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC
|
Health Care
|
Addition
|
FLEX UW Equity
|
FLEX LTD
|
Technology
|
Addition
|
CRDO UW Equity
|
CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD
|
Technology
|
Addition
|
CASY UW Equity
|
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES INC
|
Consumer Staples
|
Addition
|
SUNB UN Equity
|
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC
|
Industrials
|
Addition
|
CRS UN Equity
|
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY
|
Materials
|
Addition
|
CW UN Equity
|
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP
|
Industrials
|
Addition
|
ATI UN Equity
|
ATI INC
|
Industrials
|
Addition
|
AER UN Equity
|
AERCAP HOLDINGS NV
|
Financials
|
Addition
|
KEY UN Equity
|
KEYCORP
|
Financials
|
Deletion
|
FIG UN Equity
|
FIGMA INC-CL A
|
Technology
|
Deletion
|
WSO UN Equity
|
WATSCO INC
|
Industrials
|
Deletion
|
ERIE UW Equity
|
ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-CL A
|
Financials
|
Deletion
|
HUBS UN Equity
|
HUBSPOT INC
|
Technology
|
Deletion
|
APTV UN Equity
|
APTIV PLC
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Deletion
|
DKNG UW Equity
|
DRAFTKINGS INC-CL A
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Deletion
|
CSGP UW Equity
|
COSTAR GROUP INC
|
Real Estate
|
Deletion
|
DPZ UW Equity
|
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Deletion
|
PODD UW Equity
|
INSULET CORP
|
Health Care
|
Deletion
|
IT UN Equity
|
GARTNER INC
|
Technology
|
Deletion
|
TTD UQ Equity
|
TRADE DESK INC/THE -CLASS A
|
Communications
|
Deletion
|
MBGL UN Equity
|
MOBILITY GLOBAL INC
|
Industrials
|
Deletion
|
VGNT UN Equity
|
VERSIGENT PLC
|
Consumer Discretionary
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SOURCE Bloomberg
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