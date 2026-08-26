Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index Adds Ten Securities Following September Reconstitution

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices announced the following changes to the Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, September 10, 2026, to coincide with the September reconstitution of the index. The B500 contains 500 of the most highly capitalized US companies, weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, representing more than USD 60 trillion in aggregate market capitalization.

Ten new firms will enter the index: Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD UW Equity), Flex Ltd. (FLEX UW Equity), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO UW Equity), Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY UW Equity), Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. (SUNB UN Equity), Carpenter Technology (CRS UN Equity), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW UN Equity), ATI Inc. (ATI UN Equity), AerCap Holdings NV (AER UN Equity) and KeyCorp (KEY UN Equity).

The additions span the Industrials, Financials, Technology, Consumer Staples, Materials and HealthCare Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS) sectors, in descending order of representation. The additions of Flex Ltd. and Casey's General Stores will double the representation of the Electronics Manufacturing Services/Original Design Manufacturer and Food & Drug Stores BICS sub-industries, respectively.

Thirteen firms will be removed from the index, with removals concentrated primarily in the Consumer Discretionary, Technology and Industrials BICS sectors. The removal of APIV PLC and Versigent PLC will result in the two securities currently representing the Auto Parts BICS sub-industry leaving the index.

Following is the list of membership changes:

Index

Event Ticker Security Name BICS Sector Addition RVMD UW Equity REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC Health Care Addition FLEX UW Equity FLEX LTD Technology Addition CRDO UW Equity CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD Technology Addition CASY UW Equity CASEY'S GENERAL STORES INC Consumer Staples Addition SUNB UN Equity SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Industrials Addition CRS UN Equity CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY Materials Addition CW UN Equity CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP Industrials Addition ATI UN Equity ATI INC Industrials Addition AER UN Equity AERCAP HOLDINGS NV Financials Addition KEY UN Equity KEYCORP Financials Deletion FIG UN Equity FIGMA INC-CL A Technology Deletion WSO UN Equity WATSCO INC Industrials Deletion ERIE UW Equity ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY-CL A Financials Deletion HUBS UN Equity HUBSPOT INC Technology Deletion APTV UN Equity APTIV PLC Consumer Discretionary Deletion DKNG UW Equity DRAFTKINGS INC-CL A Consumer Discretionary Deletion CSGP UW Equity COSTAR GROUP INC Real Estate Deletion DPZ UW Equity DOMINO'S PIZZA INC Consumer Discretionary Deletion PODD UW Equity INSULET CORP Health Care Deletion IT UN Equity GARTNER INC Technology Deletion TTD UQ Equity TRADE DESK INC/THE -CLASS A Communications Deletion MBGL UN Equity MOBILITY GLOBAL INC Industrials Deletion VGNT UN Equity VERSIGENT PLC Consumer Discretionary

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