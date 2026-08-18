Bloomberg Extends ASKB on Mobile; Investment Ideas Don't Stop When Financial Professionals Leave the Desk

Cross-device continuity, personalization and design updates mean the Bloomberg Terminal's conversational AI interface works the same way on phones and tablets as it does on the desktop

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced a set of updates to ASKB, the new conversational AI interface for the Bloomberg Terminal® service, that brings its mobile and desktop experiences closer than ever. Financial professionals can now start an ASKB query on the desktop and pick up that exact conversation mid-thread on their mobile phones or tablets running iOS or Android, without repeating themselves. Users can now personalize ASKB based on their profile for tailored responses, and can find ASKB pinned to the tab bar in the Bloomberg Professional mobile app. The goal: give investors continuous access to ASKB when they're away from their desk, in a meeting, at a conference, or on the move.

ASKB running on the Bloomberg Professional mobile app

Ideas Don't Stop When You Leave the Desk

Markets don't wait for investment professionals to get back to their desks. Workflows have largely lived on the desktop, so the moment an investor stepped into a meeting, got on a flight, or simply walked away from their screen, that train of thought stopped. Questions that came up mid-meeting or at a conference could be irrelevant by the time they got back to their desk. And for those analysts or executives who are mobile-first or split their day between the desktop-based Terminal and the Bloomberg Professional mobile app, ASKB hasn't fully been part of how they work, until now.

What's New with ASKB on Mobile

A user can now personalize their ASKB profile: describing a job, role, area of focus, or core preference helps it tailor interactions and answers to the individual. This carries across devices, so ASKB responds the same way whether someone is on the Terminal or on their phone or tablet.

ASKB now has its own dedicated tab on the taskbar at the bottom of the Bloomberg Professional app, for fast, easy access. Financial professionals can set up their Morning Report on desktop or mobile and pull it up wherever they are, on a schedule they set, so what they're reading is a clean recap, not a half-finished stream.

iOS users can access ASKB in Apple's Liquid Glass design, a more fluid, dynamic interface built for a smaller screen, with a design update also coming to Android in the coming weeks.

Fahd Arshad, Head of Product for ASKB at Bloomberg, said: "Continuity like this isn't just a design choice, it's an architecture decision. ASKB maintains a persistent session for each user, and that session, not just the interface, is what persists across devices in real time. When someone switches from the Terminal service on desktop to mobile or vice versa, they're not launching a new conversation, they're continuing the ongoing thread, with the same context intact. The value isn't just that ASKB is on your mobile device. It's that your train of thought never has to end when you close your laptop."

ASKB on mobile is not a separate or lighter version of the product. The conversational workflows, firm-wide workflow sharing, prompt optimization, file previews, and profile personalization work the same way on mobile as on desktop. Once a workflow exists on the desktop, it can be scheduled and run on mobile just like on the Terminal.

New features enable the following use cases:

Picking up where you left off: Start researching the name of an executive on desktop before a meeting, then pick-up the same conversation on your phone while walking into a conference room to chat with them, no re-explaining needed.

Query example: What do I need to know about [name of executive] before meeting with them?

Start researching the name of an executive on desktop before a meeting, then pick-up the same conversation on your phone while walking into a conference room to chat with them, no re-explaining needed. Catching up fast: Use ASKB Workflows to generate a morning report before leaving the house and review overnight moves on the commute into the office.

Query example: Schedule a Macro Morning Brief to deliver every weekday morning.

Use ASKB Workflows to generate a morning report before leaving the house and review overnight moves on the commute into the office. Making sense of breaking news in the moment: When an alert hits, learn what's driving the move and what else it touches, right from your phone or tablet.

Query example: "Why is [security] moving right now, and what changed?"

When an alert hits, learn what's driving the move and what else it touches, right from your phone or tablet. Checking in between meetings: Portfolio managers can ask what's changed across their watchlist since they last looked, without returning to their desk.

Query example: "What's changed across my watchlist since this morning?"

Portfolio managers can ask what's changed across their watchlist since they last looked, without returning to their desk. Looking something up on the spot: When someone drops an unfamiliar term or company name in a meeting, look it up in seconds without breaking from the conversation.

Query example: "What is [term], and how does it relate to [company]?"

The Same ASKB, Wherever You Are

Under the hood, ASKB operates via coordinated AI agents with access to user-entitled data, news, research and analytics, and the same trust standards apply on mobile as on desktop: transparent attribution back to the source, access to the Bloomberg Query Language (BQL) code generated for structured data analysis, and built-in validators that check for accuracy before an answer is shown to a user.

Bloomberg continues to invest in the mobile experience, with additional features on the way, including the ability to ask ASKB to pull up an investor's own worksheets and surface the news most relevant to them.

ASKB is now available in the Bloomberg Professional mobile app on iOS and Android phones and tablets for enabled Bloomberg Anywhere subscribers, with profile personalization and cross-device continuity live today. The Liquid Glass design is now live on iOS and iPadOS, with a similar design coming to Android in the coming weeks.

About AI at Bloomberg

Since 2009, Bloomberg has been building and using artificial intelligence (AI) in the finance domain – including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), information retrieval (IR), time-series analysis, generative models, and agentic AI architectures – to help process and organize the ever-increasing volume of structured and unstructured financial information. With this technology, Bloomberg is developing new ways for financial professionals and business leaders to derive valuable intelligence and actionable insights from high-quality financial information and make more informed business decisions.

About Bloomberg Terminal

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world's most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg