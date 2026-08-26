Brandes Investment Partners Selects Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions to Modernize Investment Management

Integrated portfolio management, order management and trading solutions deliver a connected workflow, trusted data and a scalable operating model for global investing

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Brandes Investment Partners ("Brandes"), a global value investing specialist managing equity and fixed income assets for institutional and individual investors, has expanded its adoption of Bloomberg's buy-side solutions to support an integrated investment management workflow across its global equity business. Founded in 1974 and headquartered in San Diego, Brandes is recognized as a pioneer in value investing.

Brandes recently implemented Bloomberg's portfolio and order management solutions (PORT Enterprise and AIM) alongside Bloomberg's Execution Management System (EMSX) to support electronic execution workflows. The firm also implemented Bloomberg Transaction Cost Analysis (BTCA), to provide insight into trading costs and execution performance, and has deployed Bloomberg Indices tools across its fixed income business.

"Bloomberg's integrated investment solutions enable us to bring together order management, trading and risk analytics within a single workflow," said Carlos Oliveira, Head of Trading Analytics and Market Structure at Brandes Investment Partners. "These investments will enhance operational efficiencies and workflows and improve portfolio analytics capabilities so that we can continue to deliver best-in-class outcomes to our clients around the world."

Following the successful implementation of Bloomberg's order management solution, integrated with EMSX to support execution management and access to liquidity, Brandes expanded its investment management solution with advanced portfolio analytics and risk capabilities. This connected workflow enables the firm to bring portfolio management, order management and execution more closely together. Transaction cost analytics further support the trading process by helping Brandes evaluate trading costs, inform execution strategies and assess execution performance.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Brandes Investment Partners as they continue to modernize their investment management operations," said Jose Ribas, Global Head of Buy-Side Enterprise Solutions at Bloomberg. "By bringing together trading, portfolio analytics and trusted data within a connected workflow, Bloomberg helps firms improve decision-making, operate more efficiently and scale their investment processes as their business grows."

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company

About Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions

Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions deliver multi-asset capabilities across the full investment lifecycle. With a modular and flexible approach, Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions offer research management, order and execution management, portfolio and risk analytics, trade compliance and operations capabilities. Integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal service, these solutions provide consistency and quality that enable accurate and transparent decision making, informed investment analysis, and scalable workflows across the enterprise. For more information, visit professional.bloomberg.com/solutions/buy-side/.

About Brandes Investment Partners

Brandes is an independent boutique investment advisory firm, managing global equity and fixed-income assets for clients worldwide. Since the firm's inception in 1974, Brandes has consistently applied the value investing approach pioneered by Benjamin Graham to security selection and was among the first investment firms to invest globally using a value approach. The independently owned firm manages a variety of active investment strategies and applies its investment philosophy consistently in all market conditions. Headquartered in San Diego, Brandes and its related entities currently have offices in Milwaukee, Toronto, Dublin, and Singapore.

SOURCE Bloomberg