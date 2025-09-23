Bloomberg Advances Portfolio Analytics with Launch of AI Portfolio Commentary in PORT Enterprise

New offering blends AI, best-in-class data, news and award-winning portfolio analytics to deliver contextualized portfolio intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of AI Portfolio Commentary, an AI-powered feature within PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's premium portfolio and risk analytics offering. The new feature uses AI to generate detailed explanations of return drivers, streamlining workflows and simplifying reporting across fixed income and equity portfolios.

With built-in AI capabilities, PORT Enterprise now delivers contextualized portfolio summaries by combining a portfolio's attribution data with media coverage from sources like Bloomberg News. This solution enables clients to quickly surface a summary of key performance drivers and relevant news, then shift their focus to more strategic, high-impact analysis.

PORT Enterprise is used by investment teams at some of the largest asset managers and asset owners across the world as a primary portfolio analysis solution, utilizing its award-winning performance attribution and risk models. This release brings a top-down, granular analysis of allocation and selection decisions with a wealth of Bloomberg company-level data and news, and allows users to effortlessly generate performance attribution commentary with reliable and actionable insights.

"The introduction of AI Portfolio Commentary within PORT Enterprise continues Bloomberg's track-record for responsibly applying AI in financial solutions, as well as for bringing new solutions to market which help make our clients' workflows more efficient," said Mujtaba Murji, Head of Buy-Side Risk and Attribution at Bloomberg. "By pairing PORT Enterprise's trusted performance attribution model with AI, Bloomberg is helping to transform how investment teams generate and share portfolio insights with an even more intuitive user experience."

This launch builds on Bloomberg's plans to enable clients to harness AI-enhanced tools to surface and distill valuable insights via Research Management Solutions (RMS Enterprise) and the Bloomberg Terminal. PORT Enterprise seamlessly integrates with RMS Enterprise to enhance clients' alpha-generating portfolio and research production workflows.

PORT Enterprise is a premium offering that provides more than 750 clients with sophisticated portfolio risk and return attribution capabilities with enhanced customization and batch reporting. Access to Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Class Hybrid Performance Attribution model (MAC HPA) provides clients with a robust and flexible attribution solution catering to a wide variety of portfolio strategies. PORT Enterprise and RMS Enterprise are part of Bloomberg's integrated investment management solutions.

Bloomberg's Investment Management Solutions deliver multi-asset capabilities across the full investment lifecycle. With a modular and flexible approach, Bloomberg Investment Management Solutions offer research management, order and execution management, portfolio and risk analytics, trade compliance and operations capabilities. Powered by Bloomberg's trusted security master and industry-leading data, these solutions provide consistency and quality that enable accurate and transparent decision making, informed investment analysis, and scalable workflows across the enterprise. For more information, click here.

About AI at Bloomberg

Since 2009, Bloomberg has been building and using artificial intelligence (AI) in the finance domain – including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), information retrieval (IR), time-series analysis, and generative models – to help process and organize the ever-increasing volume of structured and unstructured financial information. With this technology, Bloomberg is developing new ways for financial professionals and business leaders to derive valuable intelligence and actionable insights from high-quality financial information and make more informed business decisions.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

