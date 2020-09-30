Bloomberg And Biden Sued Over Alleged Florida Felon Vote Dilution Scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry Klayman, a citizen of Florida and a voter in his home state, has sued Michael Bloomberg, the Biden campaign and other defendants as set forth in the complaint, which can be found at www.freedomwatchusa.org, over Bloomberg's alleged scheme to induce convicted felons to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice-president in the upcoming general election. The complaint was filed in Florida state court in Tallahassee and is styled Klayman v. Bloomberg et. al, and is listed as case No. 2020-CA-0018 on the court's docket.

Klayman, who while chairman and general counsel of Judicial Watch participated in the trial in a Tallahassee courtroom presided over by now retired Judge N. Sanders Sauls during the 2000 presidential election challenge known as Gore v. Bush, had this to say upon filing suit:

"The dilution of my vote and the vote of Florida citizens by illegal means must not be permitted. Michael Bloomberg, the Biden campaign and their co-conspirators must not be allowed to influence an election for any presidential or vice-presidential candidate. I am therefore asking the circuit court in Tallahassee to issue a declaratory judgment and preliminary injunction barring this illicit plan from going forward. The multi-billionaire Bloomberg and the Biden campaign are not above the law they must have their nefarious wings clipped and held to account."

