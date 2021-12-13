Bloomberg and BIVA will celebrate "Bloomberg BIVA Mexico Day"

MEXICO CITY and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) and Bloomberg will hold the Bloomberg BIVA Mexico Day on December 14, an event during which specialists from the sector will analyze the outlook and challenges for the development and growth of capital markets in the country.

During the forum, there will be two high-level panels aimed at leaders and decision takers, international investors and the global financial community, in which the participation of important figures from the business and financial sector stands out, such as Lorenzo Berho, CEO of Vesta; Amy Glover, President and Founding Partner of Agile; David Jiménez, Executive Director of CPG at Softtek; Ryan Berg of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS); Alberto Lara López, Deputy General Director of Finance of FIRA; Luisa Montes, Director of Ecovalores, and Sergio Mendez, General Director of Blackrock Mexico.



The first panel, called "Near-Shoring: The Investor's Perspective on Business in North America", which will be moderated by Enrique Perret Erhard, Director of the United States-Mexico Foundation, will analyze how global investors and companies are leveraging T-MEC through new manufacturing, supply chain and relocation strategies.



In the second panel, "Mexico: Spearheading the Latin America ESG Movement", which will be moderated by Andrea Navarro of Bloomberg News, will address the way in which, thanks to the growth of ESG funds, Mexico leads this movement in the region, due to its proximity and access to the United States markets and the presence of global brands, which have prioritized this type of investment focused on transparency and the enhancement of environmental, social and governance values.



"At BIVA we are very happy to join forces with Bloomberg to strengthen promotion and generate more knowledge about the sector. It is a privilege to have the participation of several of the main leaders and experts in the field, with the aim of promoting the stock market as an attractive option to help the economic recovery of the country and the growth and consolidation of companies," said María Ariza, CEO of BIVA.



Bloomberg BIVA Mexico Day is an initiative that seeks to position itself as one of the leading spaces for reflection and interaction in the stock market world between global investors and decision takers, in which the main investment trends in Mexico and the world can be discussed and analyzed.



Since its foundation, in 2018, BIVA is aiming to become Latin America's port-of-call for issuers wanting to access investment capital in North America.



It is currently the most technologically active stock market in the region.



With a clear mission to modernize Mexico's market environment by providing a mix of cutting-edge technology and real-time information to issuers and investors alike, BIVA's operations are powered by Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) technology and backed by an alliance with FT Russell.



Since its foundation in 2018, BIVA has helped Mexican companies to finance themselves with more than $13.4 billions. In 2021 alone, despite the pandemic, more than 60 companies issued through BIVA more than $2.8 billions in short and long-term debt.



In 2020, BIVA increased its share in the country's securities market by 16%, breaking three years without any IPO in Mexico when the energy company COX Energy America (COXAII:MM) began trading in July that year. In 2021, BCIE issued a Thematic Bond (COVID-19) debt of $250 millions.

