Bloomberg BNA Announces Name Change to Bloomberg Industry Group

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg BNA today announced that its new name is Bloomberg Industry Group. The new name better reflects the diverse range of businesses and professionals the company serves and the wide range of markets where it operates. The company will continue to go to market using its flagship platforms—Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, Bloomberg Government, and Bloomberg Environment­—all of which provide an unparalleled mix of news, data, and analysis.

"Since our company was acquired by Bloomberg in 2011, we've developed a broad portfolio of products and solutions while serving a changing marketplace," said Josh Eastright, CEO of Bloomberg Industry Group. "At the same time, we've transformed from a periodical publisher to a product- and technology-focused company. Our new name more accurately reflects who we are today—a company that empowers industry professionals with critical information to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity."

The name change is effective immediately. There will be no changes to product access or support. To keep up to date with the latest news from Bloomberg Industry Group, follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomberg-industry-group, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bbgindustry, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bloombergindustry/.

Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax & accounting, and environment with expertise, industry knowledge, content, and technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.com.

