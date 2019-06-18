Bloomberg BNA Earns 5-Star Rating In Outsell Rating Of C-Suite Gender Diversity

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg BNA today announced that it received the highest rating for the gender diversity of its executive team from the market analyst firm Outsell, Inc. in its rating of 450 organizations in the data, information, and analytics industries. The ratings were announced by Outsell today and are available on its website at http://on.bna.com/HbBr50uH9KA.

We are pleased to be recognized by Outsell for our commitment to gender diversity, which I'm proud to say exists at all levels within our company," said Josh Eastright, CEO of Bloomberg BNA. "Our commitment to diversity extends well beyond gender. I've seen firsthand that having a diverse and inclusive culture gives our business a competitive edge and helps drive continuous innovation."

About Bloomberg BNA

Bloomberg BNA provides legal, tax, compliance, government affairs, and government contracting professionals with critical information, practical guidance, and workflow solutions. We leverage leading technology and a global network of experts to deliver a unique combination of news and authoritative analysis, comprehensive research solutions, innovative practice tools, and proprietary business data and analytics. Bloomberg BNA is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., the global business, financial information and news leader. For more information, visit http://www.bloombergbna.com/.

