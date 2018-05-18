Bloomberg Environment's New Resource Center Honored As Gold Stevie Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Environment today announced it received the Gold Stevie Award in the New Product of the Year in the Software - Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution category for its Environment & Safety Resource Center in the 2018 American Business Awards®.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the American Business Awards and with a Gold Stevie Award for our Environment & Safety Resource Center," said Reginald Jones, Director of Commercial Strategy, Bloomberg Environment. "Our team of reporters, editors, and product specialists have developed a best-in-class solution that helps organizations remain in compliance in the ever-evolving fields of environment and occupational health."

Bloomberg's Environment & Safety Resource Center™ is a powerful compliance tool for EHS professionals offering a full range of content integrated on a single platform, including news, analysis, full-text of EHS laws and regulations, and proprietary compliance tools. The solution transforms massive amounts of data into digestible, reliable and usable information. Users are able to find relevant content and news, focus on specific topics, compare multiple jurisdictions, monitor issues with confidence and customize their experience – all on one platform to suit their needs.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Bloomberg Environment

Bloomberg Environment provides a suite of environment and occupational safety news, research, analysis, and assessment solutions that enables organizations to comply with federal, state, and international laws and regulations. Bloomberg Environment's extensive network of environment, energy, and safety reporters and industry experts delivers news and analysis from across the globe on legislative and regulatory developments, court and administrative decisions, compliance news, government policies, and international standards. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/ehs/.

