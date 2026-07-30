Bloomberg Expands Electronic Trading for Onshore-Listed Australian ETFs, Options and Futures

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced an expansion of its electronic trading capabilities for the Australian markets, enabling eligible onshore participants to electronically negotiate Australian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) using Bloomberg's Request-for-Quote (RFQe) workflow, alongside options and futures, following a variation amendment by ASIC.

The first transaction has been facilitated using the RFQe workflow.

Building on Bloomberg's established Electronic Markets offering, the rule amendment enables the extension of Bloomberg's Request-for-Quote (RFQe) workflow to include Australian-listed products. Eligible participants can now access domestic and offshore ETF markets through a single, auditable trading experience with minimal onboarding.



"At JBWere, our focus is on delivering strong investment outcomes for clients. Innovations that improve transparency, liquidity access, and execution quality support that objective by enhancing the way investment decisions are implemented," said Daniel Walsh, Executive Advice at JBWere. "Capabilities such as RFQe contribute to a more efficient and scalable trading environment, helping us better serve clients as markets continue to evolve."

"Australia's exchange-traded fund markets continue to grow as investors increasingly adopt ETFs across a broader range of investment strategies," said Ben Pool, Head of Australia and New Zealand at Bloomberg. "Extending our RFQ workflow to Australian-listed ETFs, options and futures broadens market access while giving eligible participants a consistent trading experience across domestic and global markets."

Streamlined ETF Workflows for Australian Markets

The expanded capability provides access to competitive multi-dealer liquidity through an electronic RFQ process, replacing workflows that have traditionally relied on voice, messages or other manual methods. The workflow integrates with Bloomberg's EMSX and AIM while providing a complete electronic audit trail.

Supporting investment, hedging and portfolio management strategies, the enhancement brings together three key Australian listed asset classes, helping firms simplify trading workflows.



The announcement also builds on Bloomberg's broader ETF offering in Australia, where the ETF markets have grown significantly. Together with BSKT, Bloomberg's ETF creation and redemption solution, Bloomberg supports the full ETF lifecycle from basket management and creation/redemption to secondary market trading and execution.

Bloomberg's Electronic Markets solutions are used by leading financial institutions to trade efficiently in over 175 markets around the world. More than 9,000 client firms use Bloomberg Electronic Markets to access industry-leading depth and breadth of liquidity across asset classes from over 1,500 dealers globally. Bloomberg Electronic Markets provides market participants with comprehensive solutions across the trading lifecycle, including robust price transparency, analytics, automation and execution, powered by Bloomberg's high-quality, multi-asset class data and tools.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

SOURCE Bloomberg