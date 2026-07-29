Bloomberg to Acquire Canoe Intelligence, Taking a Defining Step in Its Mission to Transform Private Markets Investing

Transaction will accelerate end-to-end intelligence across public and private markets from pre-investment to portfolio oversight with AI-driven insights for investors

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), a leading AI-powered data management and intelligence platform for automating private markets data collection and delivery. The acquisition is the latest step in Bloomberg's multi-year commitment to transform how institutional investors engage with private markets — accelerating its strategy to deliver unified data, analytics, and tools to power end-to-end workflows and better serve investors across public and private markets.

Bloomberg has long provided leading public markets intelligence through the Terminal, and its broader suite of data, news, and enterprise solutions that the world's most sophisticated investors rely on every day. Bloomberg has been extending that same expertise into private markets, today delivering data on more than three million private companies, 50,000 private funds, and 16,000 private direct loans alongside analytics, news, research, and enterprise solutions. This includes a certified integration with Canoe launched earlier this year, which demonstrated the value of connecting permissioned private fund data directly to Bloomberg PORT Enterprise to support cross-asset portfolio analysis. Today's announcement goes further, enabling Bloomberg to integrate Canoe's private markets capabilities with Bloomberg's solutions to deliver innovative tools and new insights across the full investment lifecycle for both private and public markets.

Canoe serves as the connective tissue between many general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs), streamlining post-investment reporting at the scale, speed, and consistency that sophisticated investors expect. Processing over 1.5 million documents per month across more than 44,000 funds, Canoe delivers structured portfolio-ready insights to over 500 institutional clients representing more than $11 trillion in assets under service. Its global client base spans large institutional investors, fund servicers, wealth managers, and family offices.

This acquisition addresses a challenge that has long defined private markets: data and intelligence has been fragmented across the investment journey. By bringing together Canoe's community and data with Bloomberg's public and private markets foundation, the acquisition will unlock near- and long-term capabilities that span the full investment lifecycle, including:

Fully Integrated Total Portfolio View : Deeper, automated, and more timely post-investment workflow for exposure & risk analysis, cash management and underlying holdings look-through, all underpinned by an integrated Investment Book of Record across public and private assets.

: Deeper, automated, and more timely post-investment workflow for exposure & risk analysis, cash management and underlying holdings look-through, all underpinned by an integrated Investment Book of Record across public and private assets. Enhanced Pre-Investment Intelligence : Fund screening, benchmarking, and comparative analysis extended into private markets, enabling investors to discover relevant funds and move seamlessly into deeper analysis, capital allocation, and portfolio evaluation with the analytical rigor Bloomberg's clients have long applied to public markets.

: Fund screening, benchmarking, and comparative analysis extended into private markets, enabling investors to discover relevant funds and move seamlessly into deeper analysis, capital allocation, and portfolio evaluation with the analytical rigor Bloomberg's clients have long applied to public markets. Converged Data Infrastructure: Broader fund coverage and more timely performance data normalized with consistent fund identifiers such as the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI), creating the foundational data architecture that powers enterprise solutions from security master to downstream operating systems.

Broader fund coverage and more timely performance data normalized with consistent fund identifiers such as the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI), creating the foundational data architecture that powers enterprise solutions from security master to downstream operating systems. AI-Powered Intelligence: Bringing these capabilities together within ASKB, Bloomberg's agentic AI conversational interface, to help investors accelerate discovery, streamline analysis, and generate insights across public and private markets with greater speed and confidence.

Vlad Kliatchko, CEO of Bloomberg: "Over four decades ago, Bloomberg revolutionized the finance industry by bringing transparency and efficiency to public markets. Today, private markets are primed to undergo a similar transformation as investors seek the same kind of structured, timely insights across private assets. Canoe gives us access to the data, technology, and community to respond to that shift, and positions Bloomberg to deliver an experience that will define the next era of investing: connecting data, analytics, and tools to support the full investment lifecycle across both public and private markets."

Jason Eiswerth, CEO of Canoe Intelligence: "Alternative investors manage billions in private capital without the visibility and insights that public markets take for granted. We've built Canoe around a fundamental belief: that shouldn't be the case. When we partnered with Bloomberg earlier this year on our PORT integration, we saw firsthand what becomes possible when Canoe's data automation meets Bloomberg's portfolio infrastructure. Joining Bloomberg lets us build on that foundation at scale, with more resources, more reach, and more data behind Canoe, giving investors the clarity to analyze their complete portfolios and the confidence to act on what they see. This is how the world invests in alternatives going forward."

Canoe was incubated by principals of 10East and 22C Capital, and its institutional investors included Blackstone Innovations Investments, Carlyle AlpInvest, Eight Roads, F-Prime, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Hamilton Lane, and Nasdaq Ventures.

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Canoe and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Canoe.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe") is the data management and intelligence platform for smarter alts management. Canoe redefines alternative investment intelligence with AI-driven software that directly addresses the core challenges of private markets. Its technology empowers institutions, LPs, and wealth managers to future-proof their alts infrastructure, modernizing systems and providing a scalable foundation for long-term growth and compliance. By automating manual data processing with AI-native precision, Canoe helps clients reduce operational costs and risks, significantly lowering overhead and mitigating errors. Ultimately, Canoe's timely, accurate, and comprehensive data enables investment teams to drive superior investment outcomes through deeper insights and more profitable allocation strategies. With Canoe, it's all about making Alts, smarter. Learn more at www.canoeintelligence.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg