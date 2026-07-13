TimesSquare Capital Management Selects Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions for Unified Portfolio and Research Management

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that TimesSquare Capital Management ("TimesSquare"), a fundamental research-oriented equity-focused investment manager, has chosen Bloomberg's Portfolio & Risk Analytics (PORT) solution and its enterprise-level Research Management Solutions (RMS Enterprise), to modernize and centralize its portfolio and research management in one single, unified workflow.

TimesSquare benefits from a data-enriched, seamless investment workflow that combines advanced portfolio risk and analytics tools with its scalable research management solution. Bloomberg's portfolio analytics solution delivers advanced risk and return attribution models for deeper portfolio insights, while its research management solution provides streamlined access to structured and unstructured data. These integrated buy-side solutions streamline analyst oversight and strengthen research alignment by helping clients automate the creation of analyst model portfolios and enhancing the evaluation of research ideas.

"In today's volatile markets, having a powerful portfolio and research management platform that is fully integrated with portfolio analytics in a single workflow is extremely valuable," said Joshua Bischoff, Partner, Head of Trading and Portfolio Manager, at TimesSquare Capital Management. "It allows us to centralize investment research, streamline publishing, and directly connect insights to portfolio construction, creating meaningful efficiencies across our investment process. By bringing these capabilities together, we're better equipped to identify risks, uncover opportunities, and generate differentiated investment ideas in a rapidly changing environment."

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with TimesSquare and enhance its portfolio and research management with a more integrated workflow that brings together their portfolio analytics, proprietary models and internal forecasting capabilities," said Jose Ribas, Global Head of Buy-Side Solutions at Bloomberg. "In today's dynamic market environment, Bloomberg's connected front-to-back suite brings together research, analytics, and proprietary data to help investment teams translate internal intelligence into actionable decisions, accelerate idea generation, uncover new opportunities, and make more informed decisions across the investment lifecycle."

Bloomberg's portfolio and research solutions help modernize the investment research process by integrating trusted data into research and production workflows across the enterprise. This enables clients to optimize research, distribute differentiated insights, deepen portfolio analysis with advanced risk and return attribution, and streamline analyst oversight, research alignment, model portfolio creation, and idea evaluation.

About TimesSquare Capital Management

Founded in 2000, TimesSquare Capital Management specializes in growth-oriented equity strategies backed by a research-centric investment culture. The firm has a longstanding track record in small and mid-cap growth investing and is committed to delivering high-conviction portfolios supported by continuous fundamental evaluations.

About Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions

Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions deliver multi-asset capabilities across the full investment lifecycle. With a modular and flexible approach, Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions offer research management, order and execution management, portfolio and risk analytics, trade compliance and operations capabilities. Integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal service, these solutions provide consistency and quality that enable accurate and transparent decision making, informed investment analysis, and scalable workflows across the enterprise. For more information, click here.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial markets via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg