WASHINGTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the release of its 2018 Navy Budget report. The report examines the U.S. Navy's mission and describes its challenges and strategic plans for investing in future capabilities. The full report is available for download at https://about.bgov.com/downloads/navy-marine-corps-priorities.

"The fiscal 2019 Navy and Marine Corps budget has multiple complexities as the service balances between modernization, readiness, infrastructure sustainment, force and capacity. Federal contractors have to evaluate all these variables when assessing opportunities to partner with the Navy," said Donald Thomas, vice president and general manager of government contracting at Bloomberg Government.

The Navy report analyzes:

The top five Navy-USMC vendors, funding offices, contracts, and places of performance

Fiscal 2019 breakout by component and appropriations category

Navy readiness and research projects slated for fiscal 2019 and beyond

The Navy's lofty goal of increasing the fleet from about 280 ships to 355

Competing for future information technology and professional services contracting dollars

For more information and insights from the team that compiled the report, join a complimentary breakfast event on Tuesday, April 10, from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the Westin Washington National Harbor.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for policy professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-government-analyzes-navy-budget-300626839.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Government