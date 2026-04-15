ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the release of its annual analysis of lobbying firms, finding that total lobbying spending reached approximately $5.3 billion in 2025.

Based on a review of Lobbying Disclosure Act filings, the report includes 360 firms that reported $1.3 million or more in annual revenue and maintained filings in all four quarters of the year. The report designates 80 of these organizations as standout firms.

Bloomberg Government Annual Top Lobbying Firms Report Reveals $5.3 Billion Industry Spending in 2025

Filings across key issues increased notably from 2024 to 2025. Domestic and foreign trade saw a 42% increase, while taxation and the Internal Revenue Code rose by 20%. Manufacturing grew by 18%, and defense increased by 14%.

For the first time, the report also analyzes the specific agencies lobbied and how engagement has shifted over time. The largest increases in filings targeted the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Office of the Vice President of the U.S., and the National Economic Council.

Bloomberg Government's related coverage further examines these dynamics, including the role of Trump-aligned firms in driving a multibillion-dollar lobbying surge and how policy priorities such as tariffs, artificial intelligence, and public health are fueling increased lobbying activity.

"The lobbying landscape is evolving rapidly, and our latest report captures the pulse of this $5.3 billion industry," said Cesca Antonelli, editor in chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "By tracking shifts in agency focus and surging issues like trade and taxation, we deliver the critical intelligence government affairs professionals need to stay ahead of policy changes, maximize their influence, and drive meaningful impact."

Discover the full insights and rankings in Bloomberg Government's annual Top Lobbying Firms report at https://aboutbgov.com/blry.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium subscription platform designed for public affairs professionals navigating today's fast-paced policy environment. By combining real-time policy tracking, expert analysis, and federal spending intelligence, our all-in-one solution empowers users to stay ahead, manage stakeholder priorities, and make informed decisions with confidence.

Bloomberg Government is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information about Bloomberg Government, visit about.bgov.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Government