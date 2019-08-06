Bloomberg Government Introduces Comprehensive State Government Affairs Solution

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the launch of Bloomberg Government: State, an integrated state-focused news, directory, legislative and regulatory tracking service for government affairs professionals who need to keep on top of developments in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The service is debuting at the National Council of State Legislature's (NCSL) Legislative Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, where Bloomberg Government is exhibiting (booth #210) through Wednesday, August 8. To request a demonstration of Bloomberg Government: State, visit http://about.bgov.com/state.

Bloomberg Government: State features the reporting of a dedicated team of journalists on the ground from coast to coast covering policy areas—including energy, the environment, healthcare, labor policy, and taxes—and proprietary Bloomberg technology that aggregates state and local news from over 35,000 sources. With alerting on policy issues by keyword, issue area, geography, and even bill sponsor or co-sponsor, BGOV ensures state-focused policy professionals have up-to-the-minute intelligence on proposed bills and regulations as they evolve. The product features legislative directories with contact information for more than 7,500 lawmakers and their staff so clients know who to contact—and how to reach them—when it matters most.

"While relative inaction and gridlock continue at the federal level, state legislatures are passing legislation and enacting policy—and our clients need a robust solution that will enable them to stay on top of these developments," said Arielle Elliott, President of Bloomberg Government. "The launch of Bloomberg Government: State represents yet another step on our journey to provide our clients the most comprehensive government affairs solution on the market today."

The new solution is available to all current Bloomberg Government subscribers, and is included in their subscription.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for policy professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com.

