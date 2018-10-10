Bloomberg Government Introduces New Grassroots Advocacy Tool

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the launch of Megaphone, its new grassroots advocacy solution. While Bloomberg Government's clients have always had the ability to track and compare bills and receive alerts when actions happen, Megaphone allows them to empower their constituencies to act on issues through supporter-driven emails, phone calls, and social media.

Recognizing the increasingly important role of advocacy campaigns in sophisticated government affairs strategies, Megaphone was built to better enable clients to quickly and easily mobilize stakeholders. It is the latest addition to the full suite of offerings for the modern government affairs professional.

"At Bloomberg Government, we focus on listening to our clients and creating innovative solutions that help them more effectively do their jobs," said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. "When coupled with our news, analysis and legislative tracking capabilities, Megaphone provides our clients with the resources they need to share their views with supporters, and then encourage those stakeholders to engage with elected officials."

With Megaphone, clients can quickly:

Create call-to-action landing pages

Facilitate supporter-driven emails, phone calls and text messaging campaigns

Target federal and state policymakers, or create custom recipient lists

Drive social media outreach

Generate reports and dashboards to monitor performance in real-time

For more information or to request a demo of Megaphone, please visit bgov.com/megaphone.

