Bloomberg Government Issues 8th Annual Analysis of Top-Performing Lobbying Firms

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government (BGOV) today released its comprehensive analysis of the top-performing lobbying firms of 2022. BGOV's report is based on its proprietary analysis of the Lobbying Disclosure Act's reporting of more than 2,100 registered lobbying firms that filed with the Senate in 2022. The focus was narrowed down to the 363 firms that reported $1 million or more in revenue and had consistent lobbying activity across all quarters of the year.

Top-Performing Lobby Firms for 2022
2022 marked a record-breaking year with lobbying spend reaching an all-time high of $4.04 billion. The significant increase in lobbying spending can be attributed to legislation aimed at climate change and inflation, as well as measures allocating spending to sectors including highways and semiconductor manufacturing. Lobbying spend has steadily increased since hitting a low of $2.13 billion in 2016.

Lobbying firms of all sizes reported revenue gains in 2022, with top-ranked Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck growing its business by more than $4 million. The biggest lobbying shops continued to be Brownstein, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, and Holland & Knight. Rounding out the top 10: BGR Government Affairs, Invariant, Cornerstone Government Affairs, Thorn Run Partners, Squire Patton Boggs US, Capitol Counsel, and Forbes Tate.

"At Bloomberg Government, we're committed to providing the most comprehensive and actionable news and policy intelligence to help our customers effectively navigate what's happening on the Hill and around the nation," said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. "Our annual Top-Performing Lobbying Firms report has become an industry staple providing insights into performance and trends within the lobbying industry."

The comprehensive top-performing lobbying firms report offers insights into the growth, trends, and key players in the lobbying industry, furthering Bloomberg Government's commitment to providing the most comprehensive news and analysis for government affairs professionals influencing Washington.

To access to the full report, please visit: http://bgovgo.com/p2OFyuo

About Bloomberg Government
Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

