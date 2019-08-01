Bloomberg Government Issues 8th Annual BGOV200, Authoritative Ranking Of Top Federal Contractors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today issued the eighth annual BGOV200, which ranks the top 200 federal contractors based on fiscal year 2018 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. Bloomberg Government's analysis shows that fiscal year 2018 marked the third straight year of federal contract spending growth, with $559 billion in spending, the high-water mark since $562 billion in 2010. To download a copy of the BGOV200, please visit http://onb-gov.com/yeYy50vim3M.

Combining rich data and insightful analysis, the BGOV200 is just one of many resources that Bloomberg Government offers to help government contractors build bigger pipelines, make smarter business development investments, and win more federal contracts. The seminal report focuses on companies and broad trends in the market, analyzes the performance of successful contractors, and explores the contract dynamics of the past year at 24 agencies and departments across 27 different purchasing categories. Among its key findings:

Fiscal 2018 total federal contract spending increased by nine percent, from $512 billion in fiscal 2017.

in fiscal 2017. The share of total government obligations won by the top 200 contractors was 64 percent, the same as in fiscal 2017.

The rankings of 8 of the top 10 remain unchanged, with United Technologies Group (#7) the only new entrant to the top 10.

32 companies are new entrants to the BGOV200, the highest ranked of which is L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace (#56).

118 companies improved their rankings, up from 92 in fiscal 2017. Sixty-eight companies lost ground in the rankings, down from 92 the previous year.

"Not only is this the third consecutive year of federal contract spending growth, the outlook for federal contractors is promising in the coming year thanks to the multiple spending bills—totaling nearly $1.4 trillion—that Congress passed in fiscal year 2019," said Donald Thomas, Bloomberg Government's vice president and general manager. "Companies concentrated in the professional services, information technology, facility services, and R&D categories have seen accelerated spending in recent years and 2018 continued that trend at an unprecedented growth rate."

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman occupy the top five BGOV200 rankings, just as they have in previous years. The top companies mostly maintain their slots through weapons production.

Spending increases for categories covering information technology, health services, and logistics services boosted the 2018 performance for companies including Booz Allen Hamilton (#12), CACI International (#21), and Perspecta (#26).

Batelle Memorial Institute (#22) increased its ranking by nine spots with major contract wins at the Energy Department to manage laboratories. Fluor (#15) climbed 20 slots after major wins at the Defense Department for contracts including propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for policy professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit https://about.bgov.com/.

SOURCE Bloomberg Government